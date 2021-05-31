The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
If you can't afford the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 or Note 20-series device, let alone paying for a Galaxy S21 Ultra powerhouse and an optional S Pen, you're basically left with two somewhat mediocre possibilities stateside.
Not a flagship
Speaking of Steve H., aka @OnLeaks, some of you might remember the confusion surrounding two different sets of product renders revealed back in January, only one of which turned out to depict the 4G LTE-limited Moto G Stylus (2021).
Said quad lens setup could include a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro cam, which doesn't sound all that different from what the "standard" G Stylus (2021) offers in a reverse L-shaped arrangement of sorts.
Decent overall spec sheet and reasonable price expectations
The square-shaped camera system positioned in the top left corner, of course, looks a lot like the imaging sensor arrangement on the back of several other recently released Motorolas, including the G100 and Edge S.
Unlike those Snapdragon 870 high-enders, the Moto G Stylus 5G (aka Denver) has long been rumored to pack a modest Snapdragon 480 processor. That's not even as powerful as the Snapdragon 678 found inside the non-5G Moto G Stylus (2021) edition, but it does give us hope of a similarly reasonable price point, at least in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration.
The rest of the expected specifications shouldn't make that too difficult, including a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM (most likely to start with), and the same 6.8-inch 60Hz display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels as the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus.
It remains to be seen if the Moto G Stylus 5G will be able to undercut the likes of the $400 Motorola One 5G Ace and $445 Motorola One 5G, which come packing faster Snapdragon 750 and 765 processors respectively while obviously not including any writing accessory as standard.
Unfortunately for everyday smartphone buyers who like competition and choice, a 5G-enabled LG Stylo device will almost certainly never happen, leaving Motorola all alone in an admittedly small market segment.