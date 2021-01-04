This is how the Moto G Stylus 2021 is expected to look after all (or not?)









These phone depictions seem to bring us back to square one, lining up with the renders associated to last month's Amazon product listing to show three vertically arranged rear-facing cameras, with a fourth one separately aligned on top of an elongated LED flash, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.









However the Moto G Stylus 2021 might end up looking, an April release now seems likely, at least in North America. By the way, all this confusion surrounding the handset's design could be connected to the existence of two different pen-wielding models, following in the footsteps of last year's virtually identical original G Stylus (for the US market) and Europe-centric G Pro





If our suspicions prove accurate, the phone leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer could be the US-bound G Stylus 2021, while the design revealed by Amazon and "confirmed" by Nils Ahrensmeier most likely belongs to a European Moto G Pro 2021 variant of sorts. Our original story follows below.





Even though it's obviously not expected to directly take on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the second-gen Moto G Stylus is arguably one of the company's most interesting devices set to see daylight at some point in early 2021.

















Thanks to its slightly thinner bezels, the Moto G Stylus 2021 is tipped to squeeze all that screen real estate into an overall shorter and narrower body than its direct LG-made rival. The two pen-wielding mid-rangers will unsurprisingly share a trendy hole punch design, but contrary to previous speculation, the second-gen G Stylus could end up retaining its predecessor's rear-mounted fingerprint reader rather than moving said biometric sensor to the side.





The square-shaped camera module at the back of the phone is expected to combine a 48MP primary snapper with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro shooter, thus giving the Moto G Stylus 2021 at least a numerical advantage over the triple lens-sporting LG Stylo 7 5G.





Alas, there are no words on a 5G-enabled variant of this newly leaked device, but on the decidedly bright side of things, that's probably good news for stylus-loving bargain hunters, who can expect to pay as little as $300 for the 4G LTE-only handset, which may or may not pack a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 675 SoC, in line with previous rumors.