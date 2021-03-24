Motorola's next stylus-equipped phone will also offer 5G
CAD-based renders of the 'Motorola Denver'
Motorola is working on another stylus-equipped smartphone for release in the coming months and today the folks over at TechnikNews have obtained some exclusive information about the device, codenamed ‘Denver.’
The Snapdragon 480 5G will power Motorola's stylus-focused phone
Like the recently detailed Moto G50 5G, Motorola’s next stylus-bearing smartphone looks set to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chip. It’ll be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on the base model, but a 128GB version is planned.
It’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, according to the information shared today, and a 5-megapixel macro alternative. There’s a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better bokeh shots too.
Sitting on the front of Motorola's upcoming LG Stylo 6 rival is a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display that supports the accompanying stylus. The front panel boasts slim bezels and a punch hole, the latter of which is where the 16-megapixel selfie sensor sits.