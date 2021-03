Motorola's next stylus-equipped phone will also offer 5G

CAD-based renders of the 'Motorola Denver'





The Snapdragon 480 5G will power Motorola's stylus-focused phone

Motorola is working on another stylus-equipped smartphone for release in the coming months and today the folks over athave obtained some exclusive information about the device, codenamed ‘Denver.’Like the recently detailed Moto G50 5G , Motorola’s next stylus-bearing smartphone looks set to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chip. It’ll be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on the base model, but a 128GB version is planned.Leaked renders of the smartphone dating back to January revealed the presence of a quad-camera setup and LED flash on the rear. Now we know that a 48-megapixel sensor from Samsung is the main shooter.It’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, according to the information shared today, and a 5-megapixel macro alternative. There’s a 2-megapixel depth sensor for better bokeh shots too.Sitting on the front of Motorola 's upcoming LG Stylo 6 rival is a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display that supports the accompanying stylus. The front panel boasts slim bezels and a punch hole, the latter of which is where the 16-megapixel selfie sensor sits.Motorola’s next stylus-equipped phone, which could be part of the Moto G Stylus family, should be announced shorty. There’s no word on the price yet, but the phone is reportedly going to be available in Red and Gray at launch.