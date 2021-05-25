Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date
Pre-order the Motorola Moto G30 on Amazon US
Motorola’s Moto G30 retails at $299.99 in the US and will be released in a little over two months’ time on Friday, July 30. That’s all according to this new Amazon retail listing, anyway.
For under $300 buyers will also gain access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and a nice 6.5-inch 90Hz display. The latter includes a small waterdrop notch for the all-important 13-megapixel selfie camera.
Speaking of cameras, the Moto G30 also features a quad-camera system on the back. It uses a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.
All of that is paired with a big 5,000mAh battery, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of juice during the day. The US Moto G30 supports TurboPower fast charging too, although the exact speed hasn’t been specified.
Other noteworthy features include NFC for mobile payments, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There isn’t a headphone jack.
