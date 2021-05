Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Other noteworthy features include NFC for mobile payments, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security, and a dedicated Speaking of cameras, the Moto G30 also features a quad-camera system on the back. It uses a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.All of that is paired with a big 5,000mAh battery, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of juice during the day. The US Moto G30 supports TurboPower fast charging too, although the exact speed hasn’t been specified.Other noteworthy features include NFC for mobile payments, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There isn’t a headphone jack. For under $300 buyers will also gain access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and a nice 6.5-inch 90Hz display. The latter includes a small waterdrop notch for the all-important 13-megapixel selfie camera.





The Motorola Moto G30 is an affordable smartphone with decent features that was launched across Europe in March. A US release still hasn’t been confirmed, but one of our readers noticed that Amazon has quietly started accepting pre-orders Motorola’s Moto G30 retails at $299.99 in the US and will be released in a little over two months’ time on Friday, July 30. That’s all according to this new Amazon retail listing, anyway.The device is available Phantom Black for now and ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, suggesting the pricier 128GB variants won’t be sold in the US. The good news is that the US Moto G30 retains support for 1TB microSD cards.