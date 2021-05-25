$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 25, 2021, 5:06 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Moto G30 pre-order listing on Amazon reveals US price, release date
The Motorola Moto G30 is an affordable smartphone with decent features that was launched across Europe in March. A US release still hasn’t been confirmed, but one of our readers noticed that Amazon has quietly started accepting pre-orders.

Pre-order the Motorola Moto G30 on Amazon US


Motorola’s Moto G30 retails at $299.99 in the US and will be released in a little over two months’ time on Friday, July 30. That’s all according to this new Amazon retail listing, anyway.

The device is available Phantom Black for now and ships with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, suggesting the pricier 128GB variants won’t be sold in the US. The good news is that the US Moto G30 retains support for 1TB microSD cards.

For under $300 buyers will also gain access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and a nice 6.5-inch 90Hz display. The latter includes a small waterdrop notch for the all-important 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the Moto G30 also features a quad-camera system on the back. It uses a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

All of that is paired with a big 5,000mAh battery, meaning you won’t have to worry about running out of juice during the day. The US Moto G30 supports TurboPower fast charging too, although the exact speed hasn’t been specified.

Other noteworthy features include NFC for mobile payments, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. There isn’t a headphone jack.

Thanks for the tip, Kyle! 

Related phones

Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
Deal Special Amazon $399 eBay $399 Newegg
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

What is Apple Lossless Audio?
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
What is Apple Lossless Audio?
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung's newest flagship smartphones are hugely discounted on Amazon
Google's Fuchsia OS is rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Google's Fuchsia OS is rolling out to the first-gen Nest Hub
iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like
by Anam Hamid,  0
iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like
iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend
by Martin Filipov,  5
iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
by Alan Friedman,  1
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage

Featured stories

Popular stories
What is Apple Lossless Audio?
Popular stories
iPhone SE 2023 concept shows us what notchless iPhones could look like
Popular stories
iPhone 6S after 5 years: A living legend
Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price

Popular stories

Popular stories
New Pixel 6 and 5a rumors: Whitechapel chip performance, green color, and price
Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Patent suggests no physical buttons for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
These Samsung smartphones will be eligible for Android 12 update

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless