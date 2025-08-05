$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

This Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo with $349.99 freebie is exactly the kind of deal I'd jump on

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a fantastic pick with a free tablet at the official store right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) on a white table, with its stylus on the left side of the smartphone.
As a deal hunter, I know bundle offers like this don't come too often. But now, you can once again grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo Tab Plus at the Motorola Store. Like the previous times I've come across such offers, you'll have to cough up the smartphone's full asking price. The good news? You're getting a $349.99 Android tablet for free.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with free $349.99 tablet

$399 99
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is available with a lovely freebie right now. For a limited time, the Motorola Store is giving you a free $349.99 tablet (the Lenovo Tab Plus), allowing you to maximize your experience. Don't miss out.
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off

$150 off (38%)
Alternatively, you can buy the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off its original price. The promo is currently live at Amazon, and it's available on both colors. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

I know coughing up some $399.99 for a smartphone might not sound like the hottest offer out there. So, if you don't care about the tablet with your new handset, I'd suggest checking out Amazon's promo. Over there, you can score $150 off the Motorola phone, which knocks it just under the $250 mark.

Sure, the new Moto G Stylus (2025) is already out, but this one'll set you back $399.99 with no freebies in sight. Also, there aren't many meaningful upgrades on the newer model to make the 2025 stylus phone the better choice (at least in my book).

Granted, the screen gets brighter, the water and dust resistance is better, the charging is faster, and the chip's a bit more powerful. Would I call these upgrades compelling? Not exactly, especially when the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) ships with the Lenovo Tab Plus, one of the best sub-$400 tablets money can buy — and at no extra cost, too.

The 2024 Android phone may not be the latest G Stylus variant out there, but it's still a solid pick. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and decent brightness, a decently-performing Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and a 50MP main camera on the rear. Quick note-taking is as easy as it gets thanks to the built-in stylus, and battery life isn't half bad, either.

What about the freebie? The Tab Plus delivers seriously impressive sound with eight JBL speakers. But it's not just about audio — it has a built-in kickstand, handy PC-like productivity features, and a smooth everyday experience powered by the MediaTek Helio G99.

Bottom line: I'd take this bundle deal any day. But hey, it's not about me. If this sounds like your kind of deal, don't wait too long — head to the Motorola Store and grab it while it lasts. Prefer a discount over a freebie? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola Moto G - Deals History
108 stories
05 Aug, 2025
This Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo with $349.99 freebie is exactly the kind of deal I'd jump on
04 Aug, 2025
The Moto G Power (2025) is down to its best price at Amazon
30 Jul, 2025
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can still be yours for $150 off
29 Jul, 2025
Motorola's cheapest 2025 US phone is even cheaper than usual (with no strings)
28 Jul, 2025
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 5

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless