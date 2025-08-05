This Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo with $349.99 freebie is exactly the kind of deal I'd jump on
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a fantastic pick with a free tablet at the official store right now.
As a deal hunter, I know bundle offers like this don't come too often. But now, you can once again grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a free Lenovo Tab Plus at the Motorola Store. Like the previous times I've come across such offers, you'll have to cough up the smartphone's full asking price. The good news? You're getting a $349.99 Android tablet for free.
I know coughing up some $399.99 for a smartphone might not sound like the hottest offer out there. So, if you don't care about the tablet with your new handset, I'd suggest checking out Amazon's promo. Over there, you can score $150 off the Motorola phone, which knocks it just under the $250 mark.
Granted, the screen gets brighter, the water and dust resistance is better, the charging is faster, and the chip's a bit more powerful. Would I call these upgrades compelling? Not exactly, especially when the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) ships with the Lenovo Tab Plus, one of the best sub-$400 tablets money can buy — and at no extra cost, too.
What about the freebie? The Tab Plus delivers seriously impressive sound with eight JBL speakers. But it's not just about audio — it has a built-in kickstand, handy PC-like productivity features, and a smooth everyday experience powered by the MediaTek Helio G99.
Bottom line: I'd take this bundle deal any day. But hey, it's not about me. If this sounds like your kind of deal, don't wait too long — head to the Motorola Store and grab it while it lasts. Prefer a discount over a freebie? Amazon has the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off.
Sure, the new Moto G Stylus (2025) is already out, but this one'll set you back $399.99 with no freebies in sight. Also, there aren't many meaningful upgrades on the newer model to make the 2025 stylus phone the better choice (at least in my book).
The 2024 Android phone may not be the latest G Stylus variant out there, but it's still a solid pick. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and decent brightness, a decently-performing Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, and a 50MP main camera on the rear. Quick note-taking is as easy as it gets thanks to the built-in stylus, and battery life isn't half bad, either.
