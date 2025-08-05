The quality Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is on sale in all colors at Amazon

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Premium Bose sound is now available at more attractive prices. Thanks, Amazon!

A smiling man is running downhill on sand while holding the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen in Sandstone.
High-quality Bose sound is now available in a compact form factor and at a sweetly discounted price. Yep, we've got another SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen promo to show you: the ~$150 portable Bluetooth speaker is currently down by $20 at Amazon, making it more attractive than usual.

$20 off the Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen

$20 off (13%)
Amazon is now letting you pocket some savings on one of the best small-sized, premium speakers. The SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen offers amazing audio, long playtime, and it's now on sale for $20 off in all colors at the e-commerce giant. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, deeper discounts have popped up before, but right now you can save on every color. There are six in total, and some may sell out fast — so if a specific one catches your eye, don't wait too long.

But what are you getting for that ~$130 investment? Quite a bit, actually. The SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen packs incredible sound in a portable design, making it perfect for just about anything, from casual outdoor gatherings to indoor home use. Despite its size, this fella pumps out loud, clear sound with sweet bass, allowing your favorite tunes to truly shine.

But wait, there's more! Bose added PositionIQ technology on deck, allowing the speaker to automatically adjust the sound depending on its orientation. Whether you hang it upside down, leave it lying, or strap it to your backpack, the audio should remain fantastic.

Like most speakers on the market, this buddy also boasts high durability. It's wrapped in a silicone body that's durable enough to withstand accidental drops. On top of that, it sports IP67 water and dust resistance, which means you can take it to the pool or use it on the go without worry.

What about battery life? Like the first-gen SoundLink Flex, this puppy should deliver continuous playtime for up to 12 hours. That's more than enough for a full day at the beach, a backyard BBQ, and more. Add the built-in mic into the mix, and you've got a fantastic music companion.

Truth be told, the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is such a good option for music lovers that it's worth it even at full price. But now that it's $20 off, it's definitely more tempting. Get yours and save big while Amazon's promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
