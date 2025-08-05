The quality Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is on sale in all colors at Amazon
Premium Bose sound is now available at more attractive prices. Thanks, Amazon!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
High-quality Bose sound is now available in a compact form factor and at a sweetly discounted price. Yep, we've got another SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen promo to show you: the ~$150 portable Bluetooth speaker is currently down by $20 at Amazon, making it more attractive than usual.
Sure, deeper discounts have popped up before, but right now you can save on every color. There are six in total, and some may sell out fast — so if a specific one catches your eye, don't wait too long.
But wait, there's more! Bose added PositionIQ technology on deck, allowing the speaker to automatically adjust the sound depending on its orientation. Whether you hang it upside down, leave it lying, or strap it to your backpack, the audio should remain fantastic.
What about battery life? Like the first-gen SoundLink Flex, this puppy should deliver continuous playtime for up to 12 hours. That's more than enough for a full day at the beach, a backyard BBQ, and more. Add the built-in mic into the mix, and you've got a fantastic music companion.
Truth be told, the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is such a good option for music lovers that it's worth it even at full price. But now that it's $20 off, it's definitely more tempting. Get yours and save big while Amazon's promo lasts.
Sure, deeper discounts have popped up before, but right now you can save on every color. There are six in total, and some may sell out fast — so if a specific one catches your eye, don't wait too long.
But what are you getting for that ~$130 investment? Quite a bit, actually. The SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen packs incredible sound in a portable design, making it perfect for just about anything, from casual outdoor gatherings to indoor home use. Despite its size, this fella pumps out loud, clear sound with sweet bass, allowing your favorite tunes to truly shine.
But wait, there's more! Bose added PositionIQ technology on deck, allowing the speaker to automatically adjust the sound depending on its orientation. Whether you hang it upside down, leave it lying, or strap it to your backpack, the audio should remain fantastic.
Like most speakers on the market, this buddy also boasts high durability. It's wrapped in a silicone body that's durable enough to withstand accidental drops. On top of that, it sports IP67 water and dust resistance, which means you can take it to the pool or use it on the go without worry.
What about battery life? Like the first-gen SoundLink Flex, this puppy should deliver continuous playtime for up to 12 hours. That's more than enough for a full day at the beach, a backyard BBQ, and more. Add the built-in mic into the mix, and you've got a fantastic music companion.
Truth be told, the SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is such a good option for music lovers that it's worth it even at full price. But now that it's $20 off, it's definitely more tempting. Get yours and save big while Amazon's promo lasts.
05 Aug, 2025The quality Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen is on sale in all colors at Amazon
31 Jul, 2025As a music lover, I'd definitely recommend the JBL Boombox 3 at this epic Amazon discount
29 Jul, 2025The JBL Flip 7 drops under $100 in this epic, limited-time sale
25 Jul, 2025Rare Bose SoundLink Max promo goes live at Amazon, but only for a short while
17 Jul, 2025The JBL Xtreme 3 is back in the spotlight at 42% off in Amazon's limited-time sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: