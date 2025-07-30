The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can still be yours for $150 off

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The official Motorola Store and Amazon are competing for your attention with this ongoing Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) sale.

Missed out on getting the latest Moto G Stylus (2025) at a bargain price this Prime Day? Well, the 2024 model is still on sale at a pretty solid $150 off on Amazon, so you can still get a fantastic deal on a stylus-wielding Motorola phone.

Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $150 off

$150 off (38%)
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) remains one of the best mid-range picks for Motorola fans. The device with a stylus is $150 off in both colors right now, providing plenty of value for money. Get yours at Amazon and save before this promo expires.
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) for $210 off with trade-in

$189 99
$399 99
$210 off (53%)
The official Motorola Store matches Amazon's $150 price cut, but it lets you save extra with trade-ins. For instance, trading in a 32GB Moto G Play (2023) gives you an extra $60 discount, saving you a total $210. The official store accepts trade-ins from many other brands, not just Motorola devices.
Buy at Motorola

By the way, Motorola has the same $150 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Over there, however, you can trade in an eligible device and unlock an extra discount. In other words, if you'd like to get this ~$400 phone for less than $250, the official store's trade-in offer is worth a look.

Although it's not the latest model in the G Stylus lineup, this bad boy still has a lot to offer. Its contemporary design stands out with a vegan leather back, which provides a better grip and helps resist fingerprints.

Beyond design, the device sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. However, our in-house tests (see our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review for reference) show that the screen doesn't get dim enough for comfortable use at night. That shouldn't be a dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.

Another highlight here is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. It delivers plenty of potential for a smooth daily experience. You can even play games on this Motorola phone, but you might have to lower the settings on some titles for better performance. The handset also packs a 50MP main camera on the rear and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may not be the newest mid-range stylus phone out there, but it's a pretty sweet deal at $150 off. Get yours at Amazon or the Motorola Store and save big while this promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
