The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can still be yours for $150 off

Missed out on getting the latest Moto G Stylus (2025) at a bargain price this Prime Day? Well, the 2024 model is still on sale at a pretty solid $150 off on Amazon, so you can still get a fantastic deal on a stylus-wielding Motorola phone By the way, Motorola has the same $150 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) . Over there, however, you can trade in an eligible device and unlock an extra discount. In other words, if you'd like to get this ~$400 phone for less than $250, the official store's trade-in offer is worth a look.Although it's not the latest model in the G Stylus lineup, this bad boy still has a lot to offer. Its contemporary design stands out with a vegan leather back, which provides a better grip and helps resist fingerprints.Beyond design, the device sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. However, our in-house tests (see our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review for reference) show that the screen doesn't get dim enough for comfortable use at night. That shouldn't be a dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.Another highlight here is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. It delivers plenty of potential for a smooth daily experience. You can even play games on this, but you might have to lower the settings on some titles for better performance. The handset also packs a 50MP main camera on the rear and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may not be the newest mid-range stylus phone out there, but it's a pretty sweet deal at $150 off. Get yours at Amazon or the Motorola Store and save big while this promo lasts.