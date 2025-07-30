The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) can still be yours for $150 off
The official Motorola Store and Amazon are competing for your attention with this ongoing Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) sale.
Missed out on getting the latest Moto G Stylus (2025) at a bargain price this Prime Day? Well, the 2024 model is still on sale at a pretty solid $150 off on Amazon, so you can still get a fantastic deal on a stylus-wielding Motorola phone.
By the way, Motorola has the same $150 price cut on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Over there, however, you can trade in an eligible device and unlock an extra discount. In other words, if you'd like to get this ~$400 phone for less than $250, the official store's trade-in offer is worth a look.
Beyond design, the device sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. However, our in-house tests (see our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review for reference) show that the screen doesn't get dim enough for comfortable use at night. That shouldn't be a dealbreaker for every user, but it's worth pointing out nonetheless.
Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may not be the newest mid-range stylus phone out there, but it's a pretty sweet deal at $150 off. Get yours at Amazon or the Motorola Store and save big while this promo lasts.
Although it's not the latest model in the G Stylus lineup, this bad boy still has a lot to offer. Its contemporary design stands out with a vegan leather back, which provides a better grip and helps resist fingerprints.
Another highlight here is the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip. It delivers plenty of potential for a smooth daily experience. You can even play games on this Motorola phone, but you might have to lower the settings on some titles for better performance. The handset also packs a 50MP main camera on the rear and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.
