The Moto G Power (2025) is down to its best price at Amazon

Last week, Best Buy slashed $50 off the Moto G Power (2025) . Now, Amazon is catching up, offering an identical discount for this budget phone. Normally priced around $300, this $50 price cut brings it just under the $250 mark — a great deal for a device with multi-day battery life and decent performance.In case you're wondering, the same promo is available at the Motorola Store. Over there, however, you can score an additional discount by trading in an eligible device in good condition.Paying $250 for a Motorola phone with an LCD screen seems a bit much? We get it, and that's why we offer checking out last year's model as an alternative. Right now, Amazon sells the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for just under $170. That's a $130 drop from its ~$300 launch price, though the e-commerce giant has recently lowered the MSRP by about $100.The Moto G Power (2025) might not be the best budget phone, but it's more than adequate for most users. It features a fantastic design, a large 6.8-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and good brightness (for the price).You shouldn't expect much in terms of performance, though. As you can see from the benchmark tests in our Moto G Power (2025) review , the model is actually a bit slower than the Galaxy A25 . That said, it handles day-to-day tasks like browsing, streaming, and more without major hiccups.As far as camera performance goes, this Android phone delivers good-looking images for its price bracket. It features a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide snapper on the rear, capturing images with good detail and slightly warm colors.The takeaway is clear: the Moto G Power (2025) isn't leading the budget pack, but it's still a solid choice that Motorola fans should have on their radar. And now, you can save $50 on it at Amazon.