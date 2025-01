Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) comes with a $299.99 gift at the official store

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Gift Get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a $299.99 gift $399 99 The Motorola Store is letting you get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) with a very cool gift this week. The Android 14 phone sells alongside a free pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. They usually cost some $299.99, so you're saving almost $300 by going for this sale! Buy at Motorola Save $170 on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)! $209 99 $399 99 $190 off (48%) Don't wish to pay the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)'s full asking price? In that case, consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). This bad boy is $170 off at the Motorola Store, though it doesn't come with free earbuds. Buy at Motorola

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Are you looking for a stylus phone without the's sky-high asking price? In that case, consider the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) ! This budget-friendly alternative can set you back $399.99, far less than the S Pen-wielding flagship. Sure, it's not as feature-rich as the, but it's a solid choice for stylus enthusiasts on a budget.This week, the Motorola Store prepares something special for all Moto G Stylus fans. Although the device doesn't arrive at lower prices, it's bundled with a gift worth $299.99! That's right! You can get this bad boy alongside the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, saving yourself almost $300! Act fast, though, because this promo won't stay up for too long.If this bargain doesn't tempt you enough, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may be a better pick. Unlike its successor, this fella doesn't boast a pOLED display, but it's generously discounted—by $170, to be precise. That brings it down to $209.99 from its $399.99 original price.In our opinion, the newer model is the better choice, even though it's not discounted right now. Not only does it feature an OLED display, but it's slightly larger, too. This buddy packs a 6.7-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates. On top of that, the display has high maximum brightness levels, which, of course, improves outdoor visibility.While testing the camera, we found out it's surprisingly good. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has a 50 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultra-wide lens, which do a great job of capturing memorable moments. True, photos taken with the main camera may turn out slightly oversaturated, and the ultra-wide unit can't capture much detail in shadows. However, given its asking price, this Android 14 phone has a great camera overall. Check out the photo samples in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) review for additional context.As for performance, this buddy doesn't excel on that front. It comes with the same SoC as its predecessor, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Our benchmark tests showed it's a tad less capable than the Galaxy A35 . Still, it's good enough for day-to-day use.Ultimately, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is a fantastic mid-ranger, one that stylus fans should definitely check out. If it tickles your fancy, go ahead and check out Motorola's bundle offer that lets you save $299.99 on a new pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds.