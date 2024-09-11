The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal
Want a new, affordable phone with great battery life and a freebie? Truth be told, deals with freebies aren't always easy to find. Fortunately, the Motorola Store now offers its latest affordable battery beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2024), with a pretty cool gift. It's none other than a free pair of the Moto Buds+, whose value is $129.99.
The camera setup has also received refinements, and the 50MP main sensor now features OIS for better photo quality, including in low-light conditions. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide camera, whereas last year's battery champ features two practically useless 2MP depth and macro sensors.
With its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 out of the box, the Motorola phone offers great value for money even at its standard price. Still, it's way cooler with the Moto Buds+, now free of charge with your smartphone purchase. But, even so, you might want to consider this Samsung alternative before making the final choice.
The Galaxy A25 5G currently enjoys its best price at Amazon right now, offered at a discount of $70. This phone offers one major advantage over the Motorola option: a Super AMOLED display. It's one of the few sub-$300 options with an OLED display, too.
Aside from that, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will only receive one OS upgrade, meaning nothing beyond Android 15. On the other hand, the Samsung phone should receive four OS updates plus five years of security patches. Still, the Motorola handset features 2GB more RAM than the Samsung, which shouldn't be underestimated.
Don't forget to check out other differences via our Moto G Power 5G (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy A25 5G specs comparison for additional details.
Does the offer ring any bells? That's because it was live at about the same time last month. Just like the previous time, there's no price cut on the $299.99 phone itself, but if we consider the $129.99 gift value, it's still a lovely bargain, at least to us. What makes the promo truly stand out is that rival stores, such as Best Buy and Amazon, currently sell the budget Android phone at its standard price.
There's plenty to like about the new Moto G Power 5G. It comes with plenty of improvements over last year's model while retaining the same MSRP, which is always appreciated. For instance, the newer version sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch display, compared to 6.5 inches on the Moto G Power 5G (2023).
The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G might be a better option for some
