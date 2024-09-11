The Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes with a $129.99 gift with this new Motorola Store deal

Score $70 off the Galaxy A25 5G on Amazon

Amazon knocked the Galaxy A25 5G to a new record-low price! The phone is now $70 off, a price cut we've never seen before. To make things even better, you won't find the same price cut on Best Buy and Walmart. At that price, it's a great Moto G Power 5G (2024) alternative, so be sure to check it out.