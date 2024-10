The well-liked Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains at its best price on Amazon

Save 33% on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Amazon The incredible Moto G Power 5G (2024) is again $100 off at Amazon. That brings it to its best price. We first saw this promo during October Prime Day, and it's currently also live at Best Buy and the official Motorola Store. Get your budget-friendly battery beast and save! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

Did you know that one of the best affordable phones from Motorola , the Moto G Power 5G (2024) , is $100 cheaper than usual on Amazon? Well, now you do! This bad boy still enjoys its new record-low price at the e-commerce giant, having dropped under the $200 mark for the first time during October Prime Day.It's not just Amazon that sells the Motorola handset at its best price. You can also find it for $100 off at Best Buy and the official store, whereas Walmart's current promo saves you $20 on an AT&T -locked model. That's to say, if you don't like shopping at Amazon, you can still get your Android phone for less from your favorite tech store.While it may not be as fancy as the Razr+ (2024) , the new Moto G Power 5G (2024) is one of the best options in the budget-friendly phone department. The handset has an MSRP of just under $300 and features a good-looking 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates.Under the hood, we have a reasonably powerful Dimensity 7020 chip that should deliver a respectable day-to-day performance. Keep in mind that you might experience lag if you open multiple apps and switch between them too quickly. Aside from that, the device comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.The OnePlus Nord N30 rival from Motorola certainly doesn't have a 108 MP main camera. You get a 50 MP primary sensor on the rear, which works alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide lens to deliver decent-looking photos with lots of details. For selfies, you get a 16 MP camera on the front.Far off the best phones in 2024 , the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a remarkable option, currently available under the $200 mark. Its display, performance, and camera might not be perfect, but they're pretty good for the device's asking price. Plus, with a 5,000 mAh battery and 30W wired charging capabilities, it gives you plenty of on-screen time.If you think it's right for you, now's the time to get your Motorola phone at its best price. The Amazon deal might not last very long, so we suggest acting quickly.