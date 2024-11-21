Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Black Friday sale puts the Moto G Power 5G (2024) under the spotlight

A Moto G Power 5G (2024) is placed on a wooden surface alongside a quirky plant pot, manuals, SIM tool, and a charger.
Have you already checked Black Friday's Motorola phone sales? Well, they're quite impressive, so be sure to check them out! It's not just foldable phone enthusiasts that can score big savings. Cash-strapped shoppers are also in for a treat with bargains on affordable Motorola models. Take the latest Moto G Power 5G, for example. This fella is currently 33% off at Amazon, landing it just under the $200 mark.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is $100 off for Black Friday

Black Friday brings a crazy-good bargain for all Moto G Power 5G (2024) fans. The phone is currently $100 off at Amazon, making it a real steal. It offers a decent everyday performance and is definitely way more attractive at discounted prices.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, that's one of the best Black Friday promotions for this particular device, at least for now. Compared to the similarly-priced Moto G 5G (2024), this fella offers much more value for money, especially at $100 off. Beating it on the camera, RAM, and charging speed fronts, the affordable battery beast is clearly the better low-end option.

Like most Motorola phones this year, this fella features a new vegan leather design. The model sports a 6.7-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chip. With its decent performance, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a great everyday option for those on a tight budget.

What about the camera? This puppy packs a 50 MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and takes vibrant photos with some detail. To make the most out of its camera, make sure the conditions are just right, though. Rounding out this entry-level package is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging speeds. Unlike its predecessor, the Android 14 phone supports 15W wireless charging.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) might not have a jaw-dropping spec sheet, but it's ultimately a sensible choice for undemanding users. The phone has good battery life, offers a mostly smooth experience, and supports 5G connectivity. What more could you want from a sub-$200 handset? Get yours and save $100 with Amazon's Black Friday promo before it's too late.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

