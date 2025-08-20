Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This Moto G 5G (2024) bundle comes with a stunning $199.99 gift

The Motorola Store is throwing an incredible bundle offer on the Moto G 5G (2024) that you don't want to miss.

We haven’t seen a bundle deal that includes the Moto G 5G (2024) at Motorola for months. But today, that changes. For a very limited time, you can grab this affordable Android phone with a stunning $199.99 gift — the Moto Watch Fit.

Moto G 5G (2024) with free Moto Watch Fit

$199 99
The Moto G 5G (2024) is available with a free Moto Watch Fit at the Motorola Store. That means you're saving a hefty $199.99, even though the smartphone itself doesn't arrive at lower prices. Take advantage of this Motorola Store deal before it disappears.
Buy at Motorola

Moto G 5G (2024): 30% off at Amazon

$60 off (30%)
Don't need a free timepiece? In that case, grab the Moto G 5G (2024) for 30% off at Amazon. That brings the smartphone just under $140 and down to a much more attractive price.
Buy at Amazon

Although you’ll have to cough up the full asking price for this handset ($199.99), we believe this promo is still as good as it gets. After all, who wouldn’t want to score a free, highly functional fitness tracker with GPS and a great-looking 1.9-inch OLED screen, paired with Gorilla glass for extra durability?

Already own a timepiece and don’t intend to replace it soon? No worries — just switch to Amazon and get the Motorola phone for 30% off its original ~$200 price! We’d still recommend the official store’s promo hands down, but to each their own.

Sure, this Moto G device already has a successor, but get this: the new Moto G (2025) doesn’t arrive at a lower price on Amazon or the Motorola Store. Even better, there are no freebies available with it. Yet another point in favor of the Moto G 5G (2024)’s bundle offer, wouldn’t you say?

But is the 2024-released handset worth your attention? Very much so — as long as you’re after a cheap device that gets the basics done without extra bells and whistles. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera on the rear, and a 5,000mAh battery.

On top of that, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G 5G (2024) review, performance is remarkably solid despite the rather modest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. During our time with it, we found that it offers smooth and enjoyable performance, making it perfect for everyday use.

As you can see, while it’s not the best budget phone, the Moto G 5G (2024) is a pretty good choice for budget-conscious users. Plus, it’s now paired with a free Moto Watch Fit, which essentially saves you $199.99. Don’t miss out!


Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


