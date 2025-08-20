This Moto G 5G (2024) bundle comes with a stunning $199.99 gift
The Motorola Store is throwing an incredible bundle offer on the Moto G 5G (2024) that you don't want to miss.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We haven’t seen a bundle deal that includes the Moto G 5G (2024) at Motorola for months. But today, that changes. For a very limited time, you can grab this affordable Android phone with a stunning $199.99 gift — the Moto Watch Fit.
Although you’ll have to cough up the full asking price for this handset ($199.99), we believe this promo is still as good as it gets. After all, who wouldn’t want to score a free, highly functional fitness tracker with GPS and a great-looking 1.9-inch OLED screen, paired with Gorilla glass for extra durability?
Sure, this Moto G device already has a successor, but get this: the new Moto G (2025) doesn’t arrive at a lower price on Amazon or the Motorola Store. Even better, there are no freebies available with it. Yet another point in favor of the Moto G 5G (2024)’s bundle offer, wouldn’t you say?
On top of that, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G 5G (2024) review, performance is remarkably solid despite the rather modest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. During our time with it, we found that it offers smooth and enjoyable performance, making it perfect for everyday use.
As you can see, while it’s not the best budget phone, the Moto G 5G (2024) is a pretty good choice for budget-conscious users. Plus, it’s now paired with a free Moto Watch Fit, which essentially saves you $199.99. Don’t miss out!
Although you’ll have to cough up the full asking price for this handset ($199.99), we believe this promo is still as good as it gets. After all, who wouldn’t want to score a free, highly functional fitness tracker with GPS and a great-looking 1.9-inch OLED screen, paired with Gorilla glass for extra durability?
Already own a timepiece and don’t intend to replace it soon? No worries — just switch to Amazon and get the Motorola phone for 30% off its original ~$200 price! We’d still recommend the official store’s promo hands down, but to each their own.
Sure, this Moto G device already has a successor, but get this: the new Moto G (2025) doesn’t arrive at a lower price on Amazon or the Motorola Store. Even better, there are no freebies available with it. Yet another point in favor of the Moto G 5G (2024)’s bundle offer, wouldn’t you say?
But is the 2024-released handset worth your attention? Very much so — as long as you’re after a cheap device that gets the basics done without extra bells and whistles. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP main camera on the rear, and a 5,000mAh battery.
On top of that, as we’ve pointed out in our Moto G 5G (2024) review, performance is remarkably solid despite the rather modest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. During our time with it, we found that it offers smooth and enjoyable performance, making it perfect for everyday use.
As you can see, while it’s not the best budget phone, the Moto G 5G (2024) is a pretty good choice for budget-conscious users. Plus, it’s now paired with a free Moto Watch Fit, which essentially saves you $199.99. Don’t miss out!
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
20 Aug, 2025This Moto G 5G (2024) bundle comes with a stunning $199.99 gift
18 Aug, 2025Grab the Moto G Power (2025) and score $99.99 in freebies at the official store
14 Aug, 2025The ultra-affordable Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off at Amazon once again
05 Aug, 2025This Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) promo with $349.99 freebie is exactly the kind of deal I'd jump on
04 Aug, 2025The Moto G Power (2025) is down to its best price at Amazon
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: