The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a true budget delight on Amazon right now

Boasting a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 has enough firepower to deal with day-to-day tasks without issue. However, it will struggle with more demanding assignments, given its modest hardware.



You shouldn't expect anything glamorous in the camera department, since this is a budget device and those don't take stunning pictures. Yet, we should also mention that the 50 MP main camera can capture pretty decent photos in well-lit conditions. The phone can also record videos at 1080p at 30fps.



But the strongest suit of a budget smartphone has always been its battery life. This is why, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 boasts a 5,000mAh battery that delivers up to two days of usage on one charge. You'll also get a 10W charger included in the box.



So, yeah! While it may not be your top choice for a new smartphone, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 offers good value for money, especially at its current price. Therefore, we suggest acting fast and snagging one through this deal while you can! That being said, this isn't a new offer, as it has been available for a while. But our advice is to look at this article as your second chance to score sweet savings on a lovely smartphone if you've missed the first time.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8 Pro, and OnePlus 12 are incredible flagships that are worth every single penny, it doesn't make sense to break the bank on one of these bad boys if you use your handset mainly for web browsing, video streaming, and phone calls. The best financial decision, which your bank account will adore and support with its full heart, is to go for a more affordable phone. For instance, why not snag the Moto G Power 5G 2023? Right now, this handsome and budget-friendly fella is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon. This means you can now snatch a unit for less than $200 if you take advantage of this deal.