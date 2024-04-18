The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be rescued from the dusty shelf

Up Next:
If you are in the market for an affordable phone that you intend to use mainly for web browsing, video streaming, and phone calls, we suggest going for the Moto G Power 5G 2023.
Right now, this budget-friendly fella is $100 more affordable on Amazon, allowing you to snatch one for under the $200 mark. We should note that this discount allows you to get the phone at its lowest price on Amazon, making the deal even more enticing. Just be sure to act quickly, as this offer has been available for a while, and no one knows when it'll expire.
However, in case you want the latest Moto G Power model, feel free to get the Moto G Power 5G 2024 on Amazon, where this handsome fella is sweetly discounted by $18. It's not a big price cut, but then again, the phone was released in March, and it's rare for new smartphones to receive massive discounts. Therefore, we recommend going for the Moto G Power 5G 2023 instead, as the phone is still relevant and can be yours at a lower price.
On the camera front, we have a 50 MP main shooter and a 16 MP snapper for selfies. Being a budget phone, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't take exceptional photos, but we should also note that the main camera can capture good-looking pictures if there is plenty of light. Additionally, both cameras can record videos at 1080p at 30fps.
As a true Moto phone worthy of the 'Power' moniker, this budget delight delivers awesome battery life. It sports a 5,000mAh power cell, offering up to two days of usage on a single charge. Moreover, you'll also get a 10W charger inside the box.
Overall, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 may not be among the best smartphones out there, but it's still a decent handset, which can be yours for less. So, don't waste time and get a unit through this deal today!
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this bad boy delivers decent performance and can handle daily tasks with ease. It even feels faster for such a budget handset. Of course, more demanding tasks will definitely be a challenge.
