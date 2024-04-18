Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be rescued from the dusty shelf

By
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be rescued from the
If you are in the market for an affordable phone that you intend to use mainly for web browsing, video streaming, and phone calls, we suggest going for the Moto G Power 5G 2023.

Right now, this budget-friendly fella is $100 more affordable on Amazon, allowing you to snatch one for under the $200 mark. We should note that this discount allows you to get the phone at its lowest price on Amazon, making the deal even more enticing. Just be sure to act quickly, as this offer has been available for a while, and no one knows when it'll expire.

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for $100 off its price on Amazon while you can. The phone has decent performance thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the 5,000mAh power cell, delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. The phone is a real bargain at its current price, so snag one now!
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024): Now $18 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag the latest Motorola Moto G Power 5G (2024) for $18 off its price on Amazon.
$18 off (6%)
Buy at Amazon


However, in case you want the latest Moto G Power model, feel free to get the Moto G Power 5G 2024 on Amazon, where this handsome fella is sweetly discounted by $18. It's not a big price cut, but then again, the phone was released in March, and it's rare for new smartphones to receive massive discounts. Therefore, we recommend going for the Moto G Power 5G 2023 instead, as the phone is still relevant and can be yours at a lower price.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this bad boy delivers decent performance and can handle daily tasks with ease. It even feels faster for such a budget handset. Of course, more demanding tasks will definitely be a challenge.

On the camera front, we have a 50 MP main shooter and a 16 MP snapper for selfies. Being a budget phone, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't take exceptional photos, but we should also note that the main camera can capture good-looking pictures if there is plenty of light. Additionally, both cameras can record videos at 1080p at 30fps.

Recommended Stories
As a true Moto phone worthy of the 'Power' moniker, this budget delight delivers awesome battery life. It sports a 5,000mAh power cell, offering up to two days of usage on a single charge. Moreover, you'll also get a 10W charger inside the box.

Overall, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 may not be among the best smartphones out there, but it's still a decent handset, which can be yours for less. So, don't waste time and get a unit through this deal today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
10 stories
18 Apr, 2024
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be rescued from the dusty shelf
15 Apr, 2024
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
13 Apr, 2024
Amazon's deal on the mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight
04 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon
02 Apr, 2024
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is available at its Black Friday discount, ready to be snatched up
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless