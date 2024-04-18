The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon, waiting to be rescued from the dusty shelf

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Get the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for $100 off its price on Amazon while you can. The phone has decent performance thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additionally, the 5,000mAh power cell, delivers up to two days of usage on a single charge. The phone is a real bargain at its current price, so snag one now!