Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store

Did you miss the chance to score $100 in savings on the budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon? No worries, the fantastic discount is now up for grabs at the official Motorola store. Here, you get extra savings by trading in an old phone in good condition, too!
In case you’re wondering, the $100 discount is the best price cut we’ve ever seen for this Motorola phone. At that price, the 5G-ready phone is a great option for cash-strapped Android users. Incidentally, if you prefer Best Buy as your trusted retailer, go ahead and get your Moto phone straight from there. This store holds the same $100 discount.
The camera setup used here definitely isn’t good enough to give the Pixel 7a a run for its money. Then again, we should remember the Motorola phone has a much lower starting price than the Google handset. Plus, the dual camera setup on the rear sports a 48MP main sensor that can take good (although not incredible) photos in perfect conditions.
Things aren’t disappointing in the battery life department, either. This phone has a 5,000mAh battery that should last up to two days between charges.
There’s no denying that the Moto phone isn’t the best budget device you can get your hands on. But it now costs less than $150 at the official Motorola store, making it a great option for users on a tight budget.
Certainly no PhoneArena Awards 2023 winner in the budget phones segment, this Motorola puppy isn’t half bad for a sub-$150 device. Aside from the 5G connectivity for faster downloads, the device has a satisfactory 6.5-inch HD+ screen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates. You even get a Snapdragon processor under the hood.
Unlike some of the best Android phones, the Moto G 5G (2023) has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones. You also get a microSD card slot that allows you to extend the 128GB built-in space up to 1TB. That’s plenty of space for your favorite digital content, right?
