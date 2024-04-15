Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
Did you miss the chance to score $100 in savings on the budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2023) at Amazon? No worries, the fantastic discount is now up for grabs at the official Motorola store. Here, you get extra savings by trading in an old phone in good condition, too!

Save 40% on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Motorola

The Moto G 5G (2023) is available at its best price ever at the official store, with extra savings available through trade-ins. The device with a 6.5-inch 120Hz HD+ screen, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G display, and a 5,000mAh battery. sells at $100 off its price tag. With 5G on deck, it gives you all the basics you could ask for at a very appropriate price.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola


In case you’re wondering, the $100 discount is the best price cut we’ve ever seen for this Motorola phone. At that price, the 5G-ready phone is a great option for cash-strapped Android users. Incidentally, if you prefer Best Buy as your trusted retailer, go ahead and get your Moto phone straight from there. This store holds the same $100 discount.

Certainly no PhoneArena Awards 2023 winner in the budget phones segment, this Motorola puppy isn’t half bad for a sub-$150 device. Aside from the 5G connectivity for faster downloads, the device has a satisfactory 6.5-inch HD+ screen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates. You even get a Snapdragon processor under the hood.

The camera setup used here definitely isn’t good enough to give the Pixel 7a a run for its money. Then again, we should remember the Motorola phone has a much lower starting price than the Google handset. Plus, the dual camera setup on the rear sports a 48MP main sensor that can take good (although not incredible) photos in perfect conditions.

Unlike some of the best Android phones, the Moto G 5G (2023) has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones. You also get a microSD card slot that allows you to extend the 128GB built-in space up to 1TB. That’s plenty of space for your favorite digital content, right?

Recommended Stories
Things aren’t disappointing in the battery life department, either. This phone has a 5,000mAh battery that should last up to two days between charges.

There’s no denying that the Moto phone isn’t the best budget device you can get your hands on. But it now costs less than $150 at the official Motorola store, making it a great option for users on a tight budget.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
9 stories
15 Apr, 2024
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
13 Apr, 2024
Amazon's deal on the mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight
04 Apr, 2024
It's not too late to save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at Amazon
02 Apr, 2024
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is available at its Black Friday discount, ready to be snatched up
01 Apr, 2024
Check out the first-ever discount on Motorola's ultra-affordable Moto G Play (2024)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless