The ultra-cheap Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off in Amazon's latest deal

The Moto G 5G (2024) might not boast insane horsepower or crazy-good camera, but it's a solid daily driver, especially at 30% off.

High-end phones are attractive with their premium design, powerful processors, and impressive cameras. But let's face it: not everyone wants to cough up over $1,000 for a new smartphone. Fortunately, there are plenty of ultra-budget-friendly alternatives that meet your everyday needs and fit within a budget price range. Take the Moto G 5G (2024), for example.

The Moto G 5G (2024) is 30% off

$60 off (30%)
The Moto G 5G (2024) is an affordable Android phone that's ideal for users on a tight budget, especially with Amazon's latest sale. Right now, you can get this device for 30% off, which brings it to an even more budget-friendly price.
Galaxy A16 5G: 13% off at Amazon

$25 off (13%)
If you're looking for a better-looking display, improved camera performance, and longer software support, the Galaxy A16 5G is a top alternative. This device is 13% off at Amazon right now, saving you $25.
This fella supports 5G connectivity, boasts a smooth display, and lasts quite a bit per charge. The best part? It costs just under $200, making it a solid no-nonsense daily driver. But now, this Android phone is simply irresistible, as Amazon sells it for a whopping 30% off its original price.

Sure, Moto G 5G (2024) device already has a successor, but as you can see from our Moto G (2025) review, it doesn't exactly offer enough meaningful upgrades over the 2024 model.

However, if you're looking for a sub-$200 phone with a Super AMOLED display and multi-year software support, the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't the ideal fit. The Galaxy A16 5G, on the other hand, boasts an OLED screen and six years of OS upgrades, plus it's 13% off at Amazon right now.

But if you're after a no-frills experience that costs less than $150, the Moto G 5G (2024) is a standout deal at $60 off.

For just under $140, this bad boy delivers a decent visual experience with its 6.6-inch 120Hz display. Performance is admirable, given its affordable asking price. Sure, its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip won't run demanding gaming titles smoothly (or at all). But for basic tasks like browsing, casual streaming, or light multitasking, the phone holds up just fine.

While it's a perfectly suitable everyday phone, the Moto G 5G (2024) doesn't excel in terms of software support and camera prowess. The device gets one major OS upgrade (nothing beyond Android 15). As for the camera, its 50MP main sensor, which lacks optical image stabilization, delivers good-looking results mainly in well-lit conditions.

Overall, the Moto G 5G (2024) delivers a no-frills experience that users on a tight budget might appreciate. And now that it's 30% off, it's an even easier choice. Alternatively, if you prefer better camera performance and multiple OS upgrades, the Galaxy A16 5G is a great, slightly pricier alternative.

Polina Kovalakova
