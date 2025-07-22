This epic doorbuster deal makes the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro your top budget pick
AI features, large battery, stylus in the box, and a sharp 144Hz display — all yours for just $289.99 with Lenovo's doorbuster sale.
Whether it's for study, entertainment, or casual use, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a perfect fit. This Android tablet checks all the boxes you could expect from a budget device, plus it'll set you back just $289.99 right now. That's right, Lenovo's doorbuster promo, which first went live at the beginning of this month, is still going strong and lets you save a massive $100.
By the way, the Idea Tab Pro has never been this cheap. All other sales we've encountered so far have capped at about $93, so the current bargain clearly shouldn't be ignored.
A standout feature here is the large 12.7-inch 3K display. Not only does it deliver a sharp resolution, but it also provides an incredibly smooth scrolling experience. Yep, the Idea Tab Pro supports a snappy 144Hz refresh rate, while the Tab S10 FE caps at only 90Hz.
All of that arrives in a relatively lightweight, stylish body with a slim 6.9mm frame that fits in your hand or bag without any bulk. And, once again, it costs just $289.99, while the Tab S10 FE can set you back as much as $500.
Sure, the Samsung tablet holds several key advantages, including significantly longer software support. But let's be honest: the Lenovo tablet sports a quality display, decent everyday performance, and a large battery. What more could you need? Don't wait too long and take advantage of Lenovo's doorbuster sale because it might easily disappear soon.
In case you're wondering, this bad boy delivers quite a bit for the price. For one thing, it ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, saving you additional costs. That alone makes it a solid Galaxy Tab S10 FE alternative, and a much cheaper one at that.
As if that's not enough, you get all-day battery life, thanks to a hefty 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging speeds. When it comes to processing power, this budget device won't win any trophies, but its Dimensity 8300 chip is still more than good enough for casual use. And when it's time to look something up or ask a quick question, Circle to Search and Google Gemini make it effortless.
