This is the Moto G 5G (2022) in all its glory: high-quality images, key specs, and more





In addition to being somewhat of a mouthful, that name will make it pretty hard to establish a clear family relation and superiority rapport between this impending device and the recently announced Moto G52 and Moto G22 , for instance.

A mixed bag with a (presumably) killer price





Naturally, the Moto G 5G (2022) is designed to replace the first-gen Moto G 5G , released in late 2020 with no year affixed to its moniker. But while that aging 6.7-inch mid-ranger sports an IPS LCD screen with a more than respectable resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, none other than Evan Blass expects the sequel to settle for a considerably humbler 1600 x 720 pixel count.













Yes, this undoubtedly affordable phone is tipped to jump on the 90Hz refresh rate bandwagon, adopting an increasingly popular technology aimed at making your video playing and gaming experiences as smooth as... the sub-$400 price bracket allows it.





if a US release is in the cards, which is unfortunately not guaranteed at the moment. With a relatively attractive design showcased in hot new promotional images after an original That's the market segment we expect the Moto G 5G (2022) to slot ina US release is in the cards, which is unfortunately not guaranteed at the moment. With a relatively attractive design showcased in hot new promotional images after an original factory CAD-based reveal last month , as well as a sizable 5,000mAh battery under the hood, this bad boy could definitely make a splash and help Motorola further boost its rapidly growing sales numbers stateside









Both the triple rear-facing shooter system and single selfie snapper sound similar but slightly humbler than what the Moto G Stylus (2022) , for instance, offers in the imaging department, further supporting our theory of a price point closer to the $300 than the $400 mark.





Specifically, the Moto G 5G (2022) will purportedly come with a 50MP primary camera joined by two (presumably useless) 2MP sensors on the back taking care of macro and depth business, while the front-facing 13MP cam is a major blast from a not-so-distant past when the vast majority of mid-range phones featured the exact same selfie megapixel count.

No big surprises (for better and worse)





Powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor as the likes of the Moto G50 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G , the next low-cost 5G Motorola should start with 4 gigs of memory and 64GB internal storage space, going all the way up to 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and a still not very impressive 6GB RAM count.





A strict adherent to nearly all of the old mobile industry traditions (at least in the low and mid-end segments), Motorola will almost certainly keep both the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot alive on this model while moving the fingerprint scanner from the back to the side.









Whether you'll find that last part convenient or annoying, you'll definitely appreciate the presence of a water-repellent coating, which is a pretty standard feature on most modern Moto-branded handsets, giving the company an important advantage over Samsung's humblest Galaxy A-series phones.





Knowing Motorola, we also fully expect Android 12 to run the software show out the box... whenever the Moto G 5G (2022) will end up seeing daylight, although long-term support might prove underwhelming (to say the least).





As if Motorola's mid-end product lineup was not already crowded, convoluted, and confusing enough, the Lenovo-owned brand is apparently gearing up to unveil a modest handset dubbed Moto G 5G (2022). We kid you not.