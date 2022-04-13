One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12

One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 120
Granted, the Lenovo-owned brand hasn't been known to release many high-end smartphones in recent years, and both the Moto Edge X30 and Motorola Edge 30 Pro, aka Edge+ (2022), powerhouses predictably debuted running the latest Android version out the box.
But 2020's mid-range Moto G Pro and then the even lower-end Moto G30 from early last year somehow managed to beat the likes of the 5G-enabled Moto G100 and G200 to the official Android 12 punch, which was... a pretty odd choice.
While the Snapdragon 870-powered G100 is still stuck with Android 11 around the world as we write this, the newer and faster Moto G200 5G has reportedly started to receive its highly anticipated Android 12 promotion.
The over-the-air rollout is apparently underway in select European markets with March 2022 security patches baked in, but if you're expecting us to say an expansion to the US will follow soon, we're afraid we have no good news to report on that regional front.
That's because the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 is itself not officially available stateside, which means its Android 12 update will only expand to regions like Latin America and the UK at some point in the near future.
Until then, Motorola may well release a bunch of additional phones with the new OS pre-installed, like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G52, Motorola Edge 30 5G, and Moto G 5G (2022) after doing the same with the Moto G22 recently. That's... somewhat of an achievement in its own right, don't you think?
