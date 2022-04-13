One of Motorola's best 5G phones is finally getting Android 12









But 2020's mid-range Moto G Pro and then the even lower-end Moto G30 from early last year somehow managed to beat the likes of the 5G-enabled Moto G100 and G200 to the official Android 12 punch, which was... a pretty odd choice.









The over-the-air rollout is apparently underway in select European markets with March 2022 security patches baked in, but if you're expecting us to say an expansion to the US will follow soon, we're afraid we have no good news to report on that regional front.





That's because the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered Moto G200 is itself not officially available stateside, which means its Android 12 update will only expand to regions like Latin America and the UK at some point in the near future.





