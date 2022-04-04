 This is the full spec sheet of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 5G - PhoneArena

Motorola Android 5G

This is the full spec sheet of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
This is the full spec sheet of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 5G
Motorola might be making great strides in key smartphone markets like the US in terms of overall sales, but when it comes to its high-end product release strategy and especially branding scheme, there's definitely plenty of room for improvement for the Lenovo-owned company.

After taking a flagship break for a couple of years, Motorola recently made a big but confusing comeback with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse that goes by three different names in different regions of the world.

What's perhaps even more confusing, not to mention highly unusual, is that the Edge 30 Pro, aka Edge+ (2022), aka Edge X30, doesn't have a "standard" version anywhere despite following in the footsteps of an Edge 20 family that included regular, Pro, and Lite members last year. 

On the bright side, a semblance of order should be restored to the Motorola Edge universe soon, with a non-Pro 30 handset recently benchmarked to reveal a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 778G+ processor under its hood and further rumored today to offer solid yet far from spectacular specifications.

If Yogesh Brar is to be trusted, which he usually is, the Motorola Edge 30 spec sheet will include a silky smooth 144Hz 6.55-inch FHD+ P-OLED screen in addition to the aforementioned upper mid-end SoC and 6/8GB RAM options paired with 128 and 256GB storage space respectively.

Clearly, we're looking at an inexpensive 5G-enabled phone here, which will however retain the 50 + 50 + 2MP triple rear camera system of the high-end Edge 30 Pro. That's a 50MP primary shooter coupled with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, marking a radical departure from the 108MP main and 8MP secondary lens on the back of last year's Edge 20 and Edge (2021).

Interestingly, the Edge 30 is tipped to sport a considerably smaller display than its two aforementioned forerunners while naturally also settling for a smaller 4,020mAh battery compared to the Edge (2021). The 30W charging support and single 32MP selfie camera will purportedly be retained, further highlighting the supremacy of the 68W and 60MP-rocking Edge 30 Pro.

Hopefully, the 5G-capable Motorola Edge 30, aka Motorola Edge (2022), will start at a slightly lower price than the $700 Edge (2021) stateside... if a US release is indeed in the cards, which seems likely but not altogether guaranteed.

