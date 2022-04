Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Built-in stylus for sketching, coloring, taking handwritten notes, and editing images

Edge-to-edge 6.8-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display

Battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life

Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display

64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a micro-SD card

Battery that can last up to three days on a single charge

Water-repellant design

AT&T’s prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, is bringing two inexpensive Motorola smartphones to its customers: Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power (2022). These are the newest affordable phones launched by Motorola in the United States, and they’re already sold unlocked and compatible with all major carriers in the country, including Verizon.Starting April 8, Cricket customers can pick up the Moto G Stylus (2022) for just $190 in store and online. The Moto G Power (2022) is available from Cricket for just $140 outright.features:features:In other news, those picking up Cricket unlimited plans starting at $25/month per line will also receive Cricket Call Defense security to help protect their phones against fraudulent calls. Keep in mind though that even if you’ll be on an unlimited plan, Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.