Motorola Cricket

Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones
AT&T’s prepaid carrier, Cricket Wireless, is bringing two inexpensive Motorola smartphones to its customers: Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Power (2022). These are the newest affordable phones launched by Motorola in the United States, and they’re already sold unlocked and compatible with all major carriers in the country, including Verizon.

Starting April 8, Cricket customers can pick up the Moto G Stylus (2022) for just $190 in store and online. The Moto G Power (2022) is available from Cricket for just $140 outright.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) features:
  • Built-in stylus for sketching, coloring, taking handwritten notes, and editing images
  • Edge-to-edge 6.8-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display
  • Battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) features:
  • 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display
  • 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a micro-SD card
  • Battery that can last up to three days on a single charge
  • Water-repellant design

In other news, those picking up Cricket unlimited plans starting at $25/month per line will also receive Cricket Call Defense security to help protect their phones against fraudulent calls. Keep in mind though that even if you’ll be on an unlimited plan, Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.

Related phones

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) specs
Motorola Moto G Power (2022) specs
Review
6.0
$250 Special Motorola Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio G37 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) specs
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Helio G88 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
