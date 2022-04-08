Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones

Cricket Wireless starts selling two affordable Motorola smartphones0
Starting April 8, Cricket customers can pick up the Moto G Stylus (2022) for just $190 in store and online. The Moto G Power (2022) is available from Cricket for just $140 outright.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) features:
- Built-in stylus for sketching, coloring, taking handwritten notes, and editing images
- Edge-to-edge 6.8-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display
- Battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life
Motorola Moto G Power (2022) features:
- 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display
- 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded to 512GB with a micro-SD card
- Battery that can last up to three days on a single charge
- Water-repellant design
In other news, those picking up Cricket unlimited plans starting at $25/month per line will also receive Cricket Call Defense security to help protect their phones against fraudulent calls. Keep in mind though that even if you’ll be on an unlimited plan, Cricket may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy.
