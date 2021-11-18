Motorola’s new Moto G51 and G71 pack great specs at an affordable price

Motorola’s new Moto G51 and G71 pack great specs at an affordable price0
Motorola Moto G 2022 lineup specs
|Moto G31
|Moto G41
|Moto G51 5G
|Moto G71 5G
|Display
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|6.8-inch 120Hz LCD FHD+
|6.4-inch 60Hz OLED FHD+
|Camera
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|48MP main with OIS + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|50MP main + 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro
|Processor
|MediaTek Helio G85
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Snapdragon 480 Pro
|Snapdragon 695
|Storage
|4GB RAM 64/128GB of storage
|4/6GB of RAM 128G of storage
|4/6GB of RAM 64/128GB of storage
|6/8GB of RAM 128GB of storage
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Price
|€199.99
|€249.99
|€229.99
|€299.99
Motorola Moto G51
Design
The Moto G51 looks both stylish and conservative. The device is offered in three color options: Bright Silver, Indigo Blue, and Aqua Blue.
Motorola’s new budget phone is a large one. The Moto G51 measures 170.47 x 76.54 x 9.13 mm. This means it's a bit on the thick side, mostly due to the large battery it packs. The weight of the Moto G51 is 208g. This phone has an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand drops of water, but it cannot be submerged.
On the front of the device is a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle of a large display. By the looks of the official photos, the bezels of the Moto G51 are on the thin side, which is good.
The back of the phone features a triple-camera system that slightly protrudes from the body. The camera module itself has a rounded shape, which is a design element that’s part of the whole 2022 Moto G lineup.
On the right side of the Moto G51 are located all of its buttons. There are volume buttons, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a power button which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.
The bottom of the phone fits a 3.5mm headphone jack. A MicroSD card slot is also a feature of the Moto G51. The Moto G51 has a single bottom-firing speaker.
The Motorola Moto G51 rocks a 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. This means the navigation of the phone’s user interface will be smooth. You can expect the same as far as gaming is concerned.
Camera-wise, the Moto G51 packs a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone also has an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor.
Motorola’s new budget phone is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Pro processor. This processor supports 5G connectivity and is coupled with 4GB of RAM (for Europe and Latin America) and 64GB of expandable storage.
The Motorola Moto G51 comes with Android 11 out of the box, with an update to Android 12 expected in the future.
Motorola’s Moto G51 packs a 5,000mAh battery. This should be enough for the phone to last up to two days on a single charge. Unfortunately, the charging speed of the phone maxes out at 10W. But the charging brick is included in the package, and with the phone offering bigger than average battery life it doesn’t seem like a deal breaker.
The Motorola Moto G51 costs €229.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The phone will also roll out to select markets across Latin America, India, Asia, and the Middle East.
Motorola’s new budget phone will come with a USB-C charging cable, a 10W charging brick, a headset (varies by country), and a protective case.
Motorola’s new budget phone has a familiar look to the rest of the new Moto G phones. It has a squarish design with a display with rounded corners and three color options: Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black. The latter will only be available to selected countries.
The front of the phone fits a display with relatively small bezels and a punch-hole camera located in the middle.
A triple-camera system is located on the back of the phone with the same round-shaped design seen in the rest of the 2022 Moto G lineup. Interestingly, the Moto G71 doesn’t have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Moto G51. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is located on the back, behind the Motorola logo.
Things similar between the Moto G71 and the Moto G51 are the single bottom-firing speaker and the 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom. Unfortunately, unlike the G51, the Moto G71 doesn’t have a MicroSD card slot.
The Motorola Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. This is a panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, which could mean Motorola had to choose between whether to equip the Moto G71 with an LCD high-refresh-rate display or an OLED one. This display is also smaller by 0.4-inch compared to the Moto G51, which is good news for those who don’t like large phones.
Camera-wise, the Moto G71 rocks a triple-camera system. This system is almost identical to the one of the Moto G51. It has a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and QuadPixel technology. QuadPixel combines four pixels into one larger pixel for better results. This technology isn’t present in the Moto G51 though. This could be due to the Moto G51 having a less powerful processor.
The rest of the cameras on the Moto G71 are an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor. The Moto G71’s highest video recording resolution is 1080p 60fps.
Motorola’s 2022 budget phone has a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Video resolution on this one maxes out at 1080p 30fps.
Motorola’s new budget phone is a large one. The Moto G51 measures 170.47 x 76.54 x 9.13 mm. This means it's a bit on the thick side, mostly due to the large battery it packs. The weight of the Moto G51 is 208g. This phone has an IP52 water resistance rating, which means it can withstand drops of water, but it cannot be submerged.
The back of the phone features a triple-camera system that slightly protrudes from the body. The camera module itself has a rounded shape, which is a design element that’s part of the whole 2022 Moto G lineup.
On the right side of the Moto G51 are located all of its buttons. There are volume buttons, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a power button which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.
The bottom of the phone fits a 3.5mm headphone jack. A MicroSD card slot is also a feature of the Moto G51. The Moto G51 has a single bottom-firing speaker.
Display and cameras
The Motorola Moto G51 rocks a 6.8-inch 120Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. This means the navigation of the phone’s user interface will be smooth. You can expect the same as far as gaming is concerned.
Camera-wise, the Moto G51 packs a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The phone also has an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor.
Video capture resolution maxes out at 1080p 60fps. The front camera is a 13MP punch-hole sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.
Performance, software, and battery life
Motorola’s new budget phone is powered by a Snapdragon 480 Pro processor. This processor supports 5G connectivity and is coupled with 4GB of RAM (for Europe and Latin America) and 64GB of expandable storage.
The Motorola Moto G51 comes with Android 11 out of the box, with an update to Android 12 expected in the future.
Motorola’s Moto G51 packs a 5,000mAh battery. This should be enough for the phone to last up to two days on a single charge. Unfortunately, the charging speed of the phone maxes out at 10W. But the charging brick is included in the package, and with the phone offering bigger than average battery life it doesn’t seem like a deal breaker.
Price and availability
The Motorola Moto G51 costs €229.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The phone will also roll out to select markets across Latin America, India, Asia, and the Middle East.
Motorola’s new budget phone will come with a USB-C charging cable, a 10W charging brick, a headset (varies by country), and a protective case.
Motorola Moto G71
Design
Motorola’s new budget phone has a familiar look to the rest of the new Moto G phones. It has a squarish design with a display with rounded corners and three color options: Neptune Green, Arctic Blue, and Iron Black. The latter will only be available to selected countries.
The front of the phone fits a display with relatively small bezels and a punch-hole camera located in the middle.
A triple-camera system is located on the back of the phone with the same round-shaped design seen in the rest of the 2022 Moto G lineup. Interestingly, the Moto G71 doesn’t have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like the Moto G51. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is located on the back, behind the Motorola logo.
The right side of the Moto G71 fits all of its buttons. These are a dedicated Google Assistant button, volume buttons, and a power button.
Things similar between the Moto G71 and the Moto G51 are the single bottom-firing speaker and the 3.5mm headphone jack located at the bottom. Unfortunately, unlike the G51, the Moto G71 doesn’t have a MicroSD card slot.
Display and cameras
The Motorola Moto G71 has a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution. This is a panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, which could mean Motorola had to choose between whether to equip the Moto G71 with an LCD high-refresh-rate display or an OLED one. This display is also smaller by 0.4-inch compared to the Moto G51, which is good news for those who don’t like large phones.
Camera-wise, the Moto G71 rocks a triple-camera system. This system is almost identical to the one of the Moto G51. It has a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and QuadPixel technology. QuadPixel combines four pixels into one larger pixel for better results. This technology isn’t present in the Moto G51 though. This could be due to the Moto G51 having a less powerful processor.
The rest of the cameras on the Moto G71 are an 8MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor. The Moto G71’s highest video recording resolution is 1080p 60fps.
Motorola’s 2022 budget phone has a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Video resolution on this one maxes out at 1080p 30fps.
Performance, software, and battery life
The Motorola Moto G71 is powered by the new Snapdragon 695 processor. This chip offers 5G sub-6GHz connectivity and is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Android 11 is what the Moto G71 runs out of the box, but an update to Android 12 is expected sometime in 2022.
Battery-wise, the Motorola Moto G71 offers up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It packs a 5,000mAh battery capable of 30W fast charging. This isn’t the fastest charging speed out there, but at least you get the charging brick in the box.
Price and availability
The Motorola Moto G71 costs €299.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The phone will also roll out in select markets in Latin America, India, and the Middle East.
As for the package, the Moto G71 will come with a USB-C charging cable, a charging brick, a protective cover, and a headset (for selected countries).