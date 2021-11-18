Motorola’s new Moto G51 and G71 pack great specs at an affordable price

Jump to:

The Motorola Moto G71 is powered by the new Snapdragon 695 processor. This chip offers 5G sub-6GHz connectivity and is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.Android 11 is what the Moto G71 runs out of the box, but an update to Android 12 is expected sometime in 2022.Battery-wise, the Motorola Moto G71 offers up to two days of battery life on a single charge. It packs a 5,000mAh battery capable of 30W fast charging. This isn’t the fastest charging speed out there, but at least you get the charging brick in the box.The Motorola Moto G71 costs €299.99 and will be available in Europe in the coming weeks. The phone will also roll out in select markets in Latin America, India, and the Middle East.As for the package, the Moto G71 will come with a USB-C charging cable, a charging brick, a protective cover, and a headset (for selected countries).