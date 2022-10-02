More nightmares for Samsung! iPhone 15 Ultra is a supercharged Galaxy S23 rival - Apple's plan

Ultra iPhone



But what is this "Ultra" iPhone going to look like? Is it going to be a foldable or a rugged device like the Apple Watch Ultra? Perhaps just a rebranded iPhone 15 Pro Max or a whole different phone? Although it's way too early to tell or to believe any rumors, let's take a look at the most likely options as of right now!

Oh, and yes, after numerous reports of old Samsung phones blowing up, now the South Korean company has to worry about one more thing - Apple's new and intimidating Galaxy S23 Ultra rival!

What will the iPhone 15 Ultra look like - a foldable, rugged, rebranded iPhone 15 Pro Max or a separate model?





Right out of the gate, it's pretty safe to rule out the chance the iPhone 15 Ultra is going to be a foldable phone.





foldable iPhone

rugged