Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch

















The venerable first-gen Misfit Vapor , for instance, is currently listed at $99.99 and up instead of its original $200 starting price from almost three years ago, but if you remember to use the "YAYDADS" promo code before completing your order, you can bring that further down to as little as 50 bucks.







The 2018-released Misfit Vapor 2 , meanwhile, will go all the way down to $75 from a $150 MSRP with the same coupon code and a vastly upgraded list of features including everything from Google Pay support to a built-in altimeter, microphone, and standalone GPS connectivity in addition to its predecessor's heart rate monitor, decent set of activity tracking tools, and swim-proof design.









This is a considerably slimmer and lighter device than its forerunners, packing an improved Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor under a premium matte-finished aluminum alloy hood and otherwise borrowing most of its specs and features from the Vapor 2.





Don't forget to enter the aforementioned promo code in the necessary box during checkout, and in case you're wondering, yes, the 50 percent extra discount does apply to multiple identical or different smartwatch models ordered by Father's Day.