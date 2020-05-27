Deals Wearables Fossil

Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 27, 2020, 6:51 AM
Misfit's killer Father's Day deals extend to the brand's newest Wear OS smartwatch
Despite Google's best moderate efforts over the last few years, Wear OS-powered smartwatches are still not very popular. That's actually good news for bargain hunters, though, leading the likes of Fossil to frequently and viciously cut the prices of some pretty good-looking wearable hardware capable of pairing with both Android handsets and iPhones.

As you may already know, the US-based Fossil Group sells many robust and stylish smartwatches under a bunch of different names, including Michael Kors, Emporio Armani, Diesel, Puma, and Misfit. The latter brand's entire lineup is on sale through the company's official US website until June 21 at a massive 50 percent discount that, believe it or not, applies on top of some already generous "regular" price cuts.

The venerable first-gen Misfit Vapor, for instance, is currently listed at $99.99 and up instead of its original $200 starting price from almost three years ago, but if you remember to use the "YAYDADS" promo code before completing your order, you can bring that further down to as little as 50 bucks. 

The 2018-released Misfit Vapor 2, meanwhile, will go all the way down to $75 from a $150 MSRP with the same coupon code and a vastly upgraded list of features including everything from Google Pay support to a built-in altimeter, microphone, and standalone GPS connectivity in addition to its predecessor's heart rate monitor, decent set of activity tracking tools, and swim-proof design.

If these deals feel somewhat familiar, that might be because they're essentially revivals of promotions initially available early last month, but here's the kicker. This time around, 2019's Misfit Vapor X is deeply discounted as well, fetching a measly $105 instead of $280 back at launch. 

This is a considerably slimmer and lighter device than its forerunners, packing an improved Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor under a premium matte-finished aluminum alloy hood and otherwise borrowing most of its specs and features from the Vapor 2. 

Don't forget to enter the aforementioned promo code in the necessary box during checkout, and in case you're wondering, yes, the 50 percent extra discount does apply to multiple identical or different smartwatch models ordered by Father's Day.

