Fossil Sport smartwatch gets massive price cut in two sizes and many colors

Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 09, 2020, 9:05 AM
Today looks like a perfect day to upgrade your smartwatch or jump on the rapidly accelerating wearable device bandwagon, but if both the Galaxy Watch Active and Watch Active 2 are still too rich for your blood at their new all-time low prices, the Fossil Sport is somehow even cheaper.

Available back in the day for an arguably excessive $275, the fitness-centric smartwatch compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets dropped below $200 relatively quickly, circling the $100 mark for the last few months as the Fossil Gen 5 lineup made its debut, scoring some massive discounts itself during the holiday shopping season.

Even though the holidays are now in the rearview mirror, the Fossil Sport is on sale at a lower than ever price... as long as you remember to apply the "HU11LU19" promo code to your Fossil.com order at checkout. Without the coupon, the smartwatch costs a cool $99, but after that extra discount, you're looking at spending an outright insanely low $69.30.

We're not talking about a hybrid smartwatch or an activity tracker here, mind you, with a lengthy list of features including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to untethered GPS connectivity, NFC for Google Pay support, Play Store access with Wear OS software, a powerful and energy-efficient (at least in theory) Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, a swim-proof design, and... a pretty mediocre battery life of "24+ hours" between charges, to be honest.

But at a measly 69 bucks, you really can't have it all, and what you get with the Fossil Sport is certainly enough to justify a purchase right now. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this killer deal is that the hefty total discount of over $205 applies to both 41 and 43mm variants in a whole slew of eye-catching paint jobs ranging from blue to yellow, black, red, neon, light blue, gray, smokey blue, green, and blush. 

