Fossil Sport smartwatch gets massive price cut in two sizes and many colors













Even though the holidays are now in the rearview mirror, the Fossil Sport is on sale at a lower than ever price... as long as you remember to apply the "HU11LU19" promo code to your Fossil.com order at checkout. Without the coupon, the smartwatch costs a cool $99, but after that extra discount, you're looking at spending an outright insanely low $69.30.





We're not talking about a hybrid smartwatch or an activity tracker here, mind you, with a lengthy list of features including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to untethered GPS connectivity, NFC for Google Pay support, Play Store access with Wear OS software, a powerful and energy-efficient (at least in theory) Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, a swim-proof design, and... a pretty mediocre battery life of "24+ hours" between charges, to be honest.





But at a measly 69 bucks, you really can't have it all, and what you get with the Fossil Sport is certainly enough to justify a purchase right now. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this killer deal is that the hefty total discount of over $205 applies to both 41 and 43mm variants in a whole slew of eye-catching paint jobs ranging from blue to yellow, black, red, neon, light blue, gray, smokey blue, green, and blush.