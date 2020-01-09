Fossil Sport smartwatch gets massive price cut in two sizes and many colors
Check out the deals here
Even though the holidays are now in the rearview mirror, the Fossil Sport is on sale at a lower than ever price... as long as you remember to apply the "HU11LU19" promo code to your Fossil.com order at checkout. Without the coupon, the smartwatch costs a cool $99, but after that extra discount, you're looking at spending an outright insanely low $69.30.
We're not talking about a hybrid smartwatch or an activity tracker here, mind you, with a lengthy list of features including everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to untethered GPS connectivity, NFC for Google Pay support, Play Store access with Wear OS software, a powerful and energy-efficient (at least in theory) Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, a swim-proof design, and... a pretty mediocre battery life of "24+ hours" between charges, to be honest.
But at a measly 69 bucks, you really can't have it all, and what you get with the Fossil Sport is certainly enough to justify a purchase right now. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this killer deal is that the hefty total discount of over $205 applies to both 41 and 43mm variants in a whole slew of eye-catching paint jobs ranging from blue to yellow, black, red, neon, light blue, gray, smokey blue, green, and blush.
