Diesel's new Fadelite smartwatch launches with retro styling

Both the watch case and strap are available in a completely clear variant, but every color will feature varying levels of translucency, giving it a unique throwback look. Judging from press photos, it looks like the software’s font and overall look also follow through with the retro vibes, too.Speaking of the watch face, the display is a bit under 1.5 inches and set in a 43mm case. That makes it smaller than many other Diesel watches, but still fairly average across the entire market. The company’s watches have historically been marketed more towards men, but with its (slightly) smaller body, the Fadelite might find more popularity across a wider spectrum of users.On the inside, the watch features a Qualcomm Wear 3100 chipset, the processing unit powering the latest wave of wearables. The 3100 should be powerful enough to give a smooth user experience, but performance might be undermined by only 512MB of RAM⁠—the best smartwatches have at least double that much. We’ll have to wait and see.That waiting will only be about two months or so, because Diesel announced a March 2020 release for the Fadelite, both on- and offline. The watch will retail for $275, or towards the upper mid-range of pricing. Translucent retro future, here we come.