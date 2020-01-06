Diesel's new Fadelite smartwatch launches with retro styling

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Jan 06, 2020, 1:02 PM
Diesel's new Fadelite smartwatch launches with retro styling
If you think every wearable out there looks boring, Diesel has something for you: the new Fadelite smartwatch features updated internals and a very eye-catching look.

As Android Authority reported, the watch will come in for colors, including grey, blue, and red, but the most striking one is definitely the transparent one. Yes, transparent as in see-through and not opaque. 



Both the watch case and strap are available in a completely clear variant, but every color will feature varying levels of translucency, giving it a unique throwback look. Judging from press photos, it looks like the software’s font and overall look also follow through with the retro vibes, too.

Speaking of the watch face, the display is a bit under 1.5 inches and set in a 43mm case. That makes it smaller than many other Diesel watches, but still fairly average across the entire market. The company’s watches have historically been marketed more towards men, but with its (slightly) smaller body, the Fadelite might find more popularity across a wider spectrum of users.

On the inside, the watch features a Qualcomm Wear 3100 chipset, the processing unit powering the latest wave of wearables. The 3100 should be powerful enough to give a smooth user experience, but performance might be undermined by only 512MB of RAM⁠—the best smartwatches have at least double that much. We’ll have to wait and see.

That waiting will only be about two months or so, because Diesel announced a March 2020 release for the Fadelite, both on- and offline. The watch will retail for $275, or towards the upper mid-range of pricing. Translucent retro future, here we come.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless