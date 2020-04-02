iOS Android Deals Wearables Fossil

Fossil's newest smartwatches are on sale at massive discounts on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 02, 2020
Fossil undoubtedly makes and sells some of the prettiest and most feature-packed smartwatches compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, but unsurprisingly, that means the company's newest and greatest wearable devices don't typically come cheap.

On the bright side, the extensive Fossil Gen 5 family has already been discounted multiple times since making its commercial debut around eight months ago, and once again, you can currently buy one of many Julianna, Carlyle, or Garrett models at a significantly lower price than usual on Amazon.

The three collections may look radically different on the outside, but their internals and spec sheets are pretty much all the same, so every single Fossil Gen 5 variant normally costs $295. That's not exactly incredibly affordable, although it generally feels like a fair price to ask for a stainless steel touchscreen smartwatch with a built-in speaker, microphone, heart rate monitor, untethered GPS connectivity, Google Pay support, a generous 8 gigs of internal storage space, 1GB RAM, and a completely swimproof design.

Of course, that means a discount of around 30 percent makes the Fossil Gen 5 lineup essentially irresistible for smartwatch enthusiasts unfazed by the many weaknesses and inconveniences of Google's Wear OS platform. Incredibly enough, one particular Garrett model coated in gunmetal silver is marked down by a whopping $110.10 at the time of this writing, equating to 37 percent off the aforementioned $295 list price.

Then you have a whole bunch of Fossil Gen 5 Garrett, Carlyle, and Julianna versions available at anywhere between $77 and $89 discounts, letting you choose from a wide range of styles, colors, and band materials, as well as your favorite case size (be it a large 44mm or an even larger 46mm).

Keep in mind that these bad boys are capable, among others, of making and taking voice calls (as long as they're paired to a compatible iOS or Android phone), while the battery life is not as problematic as on most other Wear OS smartwatches thanks to the integration of Fossil's proprietary smart battery mode functionality.

