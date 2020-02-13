Amazon has a huge selection of Fossil Gen 4 smartwatches on sale at new all-time low prices
Women have an even harder choice to make, although obviously we're talking about the good kind of hard. There are no less than five Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR models on sale right now on the world's largest e-commerce platform, two of which can be purchased for 156 bucks less than usual with a rose gold 40mm case and either a snazzy stainless steel bracelet or a blush leather strap.
The other three Venture HR flavors are up for grabs at a solid $146 discount of their own in black, rose gold mesh, and rose gold/grey hues. These also come with a 40mm case better suited for smaller wrists, but under the hood, all Fossil Gen 4 variants are pretty much created equal.
Powered by an older but not significantly slower processor than the Fossil Gen 5 lineup, these ultra-affordable bad boys have everything from untethered GPS connectivity to heart rate tracking, Google Pay support, Google Play access, music storage, a swim-proof design, built-in microphone, and of course, both Android and iOS compatibility going for them.
What they don't have is the built-in speaker, 1GB RAM count, and 8 gigs of internal storage space of their successors, but then again, we are talking here about a bunch of arguably stylish and relatively powerful wearable devices available at a small fraction of the Apple Watch Series 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 prices.
