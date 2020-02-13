Deals Wearables Fossil

Amazon has a huge selection of Fossil Gen 4 smartwatches on sale at new all-time low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 13, 2020, 2:15 AM
Fossil really, really, really wants you to give Wear OS a chance, frequently offering killer deals and massive discounts on both hot new smartwatches part of the Gen 5 family and older models sold under the Gen 4 and Sport labels.

The latest collection of irresistible promotions is live on the company's official website, as well as Amazon, bringing more than half a dozen different Fossil Gen 4 variants down to lower than ever prices. Men can choose from three Explorist HR flavors with 45mm cases coated in black, smoke grey, and rose gold, the former two of which are available at a whopping $156 off a $275 list price, while the latter model scores a slightly humbler $146 discount.

Women have an even harder choice to make, although obviously we're talking about the good kind of hard. There are no less than five Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR models on sale right now on the world's largest e-commerce platform, two of which can be purchased for 156 bucks less than usual with a rose gold 40mm case and either a snazzy stainless steel bracelet or a blush leather strap.

The other three Venture HR flavors are up for grabs at a solid $146 discount of their own in black, rose gold mesh, and rose gold/grey hues. These also come with a 40mm case better suited for smaller wrists, but under the hood, all Fossil Gen 4 variants are pretty much created equal.

Powered by an older but not significantly slower processor than the Fossil Gen 5 lineup, these ultra-affordable bad boys have everything from untethered GPS connectivity to heart rate tracking, Google Pay support, Google Play access, music storage, a swim-proof design, built-in microphone, and of course, both Android and iOS compatibility going for them. 

What they don't have is the built-in speaker, 1GB RAM count, and 8 gigs of internal storage space of their successors, but then again, we are talking here about a bunch of arguably stylish and relatively powerful wearable devices available at a small fraction of the Apple Watch Series 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 prices.

