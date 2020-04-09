The feature-packed Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 smartwatches are almost unbelievably cheap now
Priced back in the day at $200, the 2017-released first-gen Misfit Vapor is currently available at a measly $48.99 in five different styles. These include a single "Jet" model paired with a black sport strap, two stainless steel variants with your choice of a stainless steel bracelet or black sport strap, and two rose tone flavors with similarly eye-catching bracelet and strap companions.
As crazy as it sounds, the smartwatch is a buck cheaper at the time of this writing than a 44mm copper case sold without a band, strap, or bracelet. And despite its advanced age, the Misfit Vapor is really not a bad-looking device, featuring a built-in heart rate monitor, swim-proof design, a standard set of activity tracking capabilities, and all the Google-powered Wear OS software goodies of a significantly costlier smartwatch from, say, Misfit parent company Fossil.
Before pulling the trigger, though, you should know the Misfit Vapor 2 is actually an arguably better deal, fetching $69.99 instead of its $249.99 list price with all the aforementioned features and standalone GPS connectivity. And NFC for wrist payments. And two case size options (41 and 46mm) instead of a single 44mm variant. And a slightly thinner overall profile. And pretty much the same (middling) battery life as its predecessor, powered by an identical Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.
In case you're wondering, yes, the Misfit Vapor and Vapor 2 did recently make headlines for the same reason as today, but now they're even cheaper than a few weeks back. No word on an expiration date, although you can probably safely assume these killer deals will not last forever, so it might be a good idea to hurry.