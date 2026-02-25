Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Mint Mobile's 5GB data plan is a lot more affordable right now — here's how much you can save

This bargain lets you save $15 on the most affordable Mint Mobile data plan.

By
A promotional image of Mint Mobile, with a mascot holding the Mint logo.
Mint Mobile just pulled off a great promo. | Image by Mint Mobile
Why lock yourself into a carrier that you've never tried before when Mint Mobile is giving you a three-month trial of its 5GB data plan for just $10/mo?
This particular plan usually costs $15/mo, but the MVNO is now slashing it by 33%.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Normally, I wouldn't recommend a "basic" data plan, but this promo is simply too good to ignore. After all, it lets you test drive T-Mobile's reliable 5G network before making a bigger commitment at a very reasonable price. 

Even better, with Mint, you don't have to change your number. The carrier allows you to switch without going through the trouble of sharing your new phone number with all your friends and relatives. 

Another thing is, you can bring your current phone to Mint's network. That's right — the T-Mobile-owned carrier doesn't make you purchase a new device in order to take advantage of its data service. 

Mint Mobile gives you nationwide coverage, and you can find a map of the carrier's network coverage below. 



What if you try out Mint for several days and you just don't see yourself using it? Easy — the MVNO has a seven-day money-back guarantee. You can cancel the service up to seven days after activation. You don't need to explain anything — Mint will simply refund 100% of your purchase price. By the way, this includes fees and taxes. 

In case you've purchased a physical SIM card, Mint will accept returns within 10 days of your purchase. However, the card must be unused, unopened, and unactivated. 

I know 5GB of monthly data may not seem like much, and that's why Mint Mobile lets you switch to a higher plan at any time. By the way, the 12-month unlimited data plan is also on sale right now. It's currently available for $15/mo instead of $30/mo, which saves you half for the entire year.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless