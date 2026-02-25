Mint Mobile's 5GB data plan is a lot more affordable right now — here's how much you can save
This bargain lets you save $15 on the most affordable Mint Mobile data plan.
Mint Mobile just pulled off a great promo. | Image by Mint Mobile
This particular plan usually costs $15/mo, but the MVNO is now slashing it by 33%.
Normally, I wouldn't recommend a "basic" data plan, but this promo is simply too good to ignore. After all, it lets you test drive T-Mobile's reliable 5G network before making a bigger commitment at a very reasonable price.
Even better, with Mint, you don't have to change your number. The carrier allows you to switch without going through the trouble of sharing your new phone number with all your friends and relatives.
Another thing is, you can bring your current phone to Mint's network. That's right — the T-Mobile-owned carrier doesn't make you purchase a new device in order to take advantage of its data service.
Mint Mobile gives you nationwide coverage, and you can find a map of the carrier's network coverage below.
Mint Mobile national coverage | Image by Mint
What if you try out Mint for several days and you just don't see yourself using it? Easy — the MVNO has a seven-day money-back guarantee. You can cancel the service up to seven days after activation. You don't need to explain anything — Mint will simply refund 100% of your purchase price. By the way, this includes fees and taxes.
In case you've purchased a physical SIM card, Mint will accept returns within 10 days of your purchase. However, the card must be unused, unopened, and unactivated.
I know 5GB of monthly data may not seem like much, and that's why Mint Mobile lets you switch to a higher plan at any time. By the way, the 12-month unlimited data plan is also on sale right now. It's currently available for $15/mo instead of $30/mo, which saves you half for the entire year.
