Best Buy actually makes the uber-productive Surface Pro 9 affordable with $300 discount





Microsoft Surface Pro 9 $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





That's right, you can currently pay as little as $699.99 for a phenomenally powerful, productive, speedy, and generally awesome Surface Pro 9 slate with 8GB RAM, a 128GB solid-state drive, beautiful 13-inch PixelSense Flow display capable of refreshing your content at a top-notch 120Hz rate, and of course, no bundled keyboard or stylus.









Make no mistake, this is a decidedly premium computing machine designed by Microsoft to replace your traditional laptop and improve your productivity on the go, with that Intel Core i5 processor inside promising to take care of both business and pleasure anywhere, anytime, and for a very respectable amount of time between charges with the help of a reasonably hefty battery.





Although not completely unprecedented, this outstanding Best Buy offer is certainly a rare occurrence, and this time around, it's set to run for just 24 hours... or until the retailer runs out of stock. Put simply, you need to hurry or be prepared to experience some major regret!

How would you describe the Surface Pro 9 in one word? Powerful? Productive? Speedy? Awesome? All of the above? How about affordable? That's... a tricky label to attach to a Windows-based tablet that normally starts at a whopping $999.99 in a product category where you can find perfectly respectable devices at $500, $400, $300, and even (way) less than that, but what if we were to tell you a $300 discount is (easily) accessible right now?