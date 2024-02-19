Nab the uber-powerful Surface Pro 9 for a wallet-pleasing discount while possible

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

If you aren't a tablet person but still find yourself yearning for a capable device that's more portable than a laptop, you need to check out the Surface Pro 9. Microsoft's Surface slates are computer-first devices that function as effective desktop replacements and currently, Best Buy is selling one variant for $600 off.

The Surface Pro 9 is a supremely capable laptop-tablet hybrid that's a better fit than other top tablets for productivity-oriented users.

Surface Pro 9 32GB 1TB

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports
$600 off (23%)
$1999 99
$2599 99
Buy at BestBuy

The lightweight device flaunts a 13-inch 120Hz screen and comes with a built-in kickstand so it can be propped up on a table.

The model on sale is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, which is paired with 32GB of RAM. It delivers solid performance, so whether you use it for tablet-like tasks like using Facebook, reading the newspaper, or browsing recipes, or productivity work like working on spreadsheets or readying presentations, it won't let you down.

When it comes to multitasking, the Surface Pro 9 gets even better. Since it runs Windows, it doesn't feel restrictive like other tablets and also supports traditional apps.

BestBuy is selling the model with 1TB of storage for 23 percent off, bringing the price down from $2,599.99 to $1,999.99.

In absolute terms, $1,999.99 is admittedly still not a small amount, but considering you'll get years of usage out of it, it's not bad at all. On top of that, you get a whopping 1TB of storage, so you won't have to worry about running out of storage space for your files and documents or not having space to store new apps and programs.

With the Surface Pro 9, you also get more ports than comparable products (two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port) as well as removable storage.

Go for the 1TB Surface Pro 9 if you want an all-purpose tablet that you can reliably use for a long time.

