Legendarily awesome Surface Pro 9 deal is back at Best Buy

We have stepped into the third month of the year, so it's time to get serious about the goals we set for ourselves. One way to stay on track is to be more mindful of your screen time and we think a device like the PC tablet Surface Pro 9 can help you be more productive. Best Buy has massively discounted the slate, so it's the perfect time to gift it to yourself.





The Surface Pro 9 is not just The Surface Pro 9 is not just another tablet . It's more of a laptop hybrid and is aimed at professionals, particularly those who are always on the go.





Surface Pro 9 16GB 256GB with Surface Pro Keyboard 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor | Removable Storage | 13 inches 120Hz screen | 15.5 hours of battery life | 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports $540 off (35%) $999 99 $1539 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's a sturdy device with an aluminum casing and a beautiful design. It's slim and lightweight, so whether your time is divided between your house and your favorite coffee cafe, or between your bed and that comfy couch in the lounge, carrying it won't feel like a chore. Cross that I need a dedicated workspace excuse off your list.





The Surface Pro 9 has a large 13-inch screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz for zippy scrolling.





The model that Best Buy has discounted runs on the 12th generation Intel i5-1235U processor and its performance is on par with mainstream laptops. It's sufficiently fast for productivity tasks like creating presentations, coding, working on Google Docs, photo editing, and online meetings.





The variant on sale comes with a keyboard, which you can attach to the slate when you need to get work done. When you are unwinding, you can remove the keyboard and use the built-in kickstand to prop up the device on a table for hands-free use.





Best Buy is selling the 16GB/256GB i5 model and a Surface Pro Keyboard for $999.99 instead of $1,539.99, meaning you can save $540 on the bundle. That's a ginormous discoount and you should grab the device if you need a capable tablet with more than 15 hours of battery life, upgradable storage, and Windows.