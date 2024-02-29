Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal
Need a compact tablet powered by Android OS with its own stylus in the box but without a hefty price tag attached to it? In that case, Walmart’s best-selling Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) could be what you’re looking for. The 64GB model is currently available at 43% off its price tag, meaning you can score $150 in savings on one. How about that?

First things first: is this deal good? Absolutely? Is it just now going live? Unfortunately, not. We’ve seen it across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart many times before. Even today, the generous $150 price cut on the 64GB version is also live at Best Buy besides Walmart. As for Amazon, this one sells the 128GB Samsung tablet at discounted prices, so you might want to check it out if you need more built-in storage on your new slate.

Even though the Samsung slate was released in 2022, it still rivals many of the best budget tablets. The device has a 10.4-inch screen with 2000x1200 resolution, providing crisp and smooth visuals. 

There’s no AMOLED or OLED panel here, but corners had to be cut to keep this puppy at a more affordable price. The slate is also equipped with a dual speaker system by AKG, optimized for Dolby Atmos.

While it’s definitely not on par with tablets from the Galaxy Tab S8 or Tab S9 lineup on the performance front, this device is still perfectly good for everyday tasks. It even has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood, which performs decently for the Galaxy Tab S6’s price range.

Even though this puppy only has 64GB of built-in space, the good news is that it has expandable storage. Samsung has integrated a microSD card slot to help you increase total storage up to 512GB, which sounds like plenty of space for your favorite photos, videos, and TV shows.

As mentioned, this tablet comes with an S Pen in the box, giving you quick and seamless access to sketching or note-taking. With Android 12 out of the box, the 2022-released tablet comes with four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite additionally comes with a 7,040mAh battery, advertised to last up to 13 hours between charges.

