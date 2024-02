Walmart deal shaves $150 off the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) price tag, making it a real steal

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: save $150 at Walmart One of Walmart's best-selling items is the compact and solid Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The 2022-released model currently retails at the merchant for some $150 off its price tag. Although this isn't a super-rare deal, it still lands the 64GB tablet with its own stylus in the box much more affordable, so make sure you check it out. $150 off (43%) $199 $349 Buy at Walmart

Need a compact tablet powered by Android OS with its own stylus in the box but without a hefty price tag attached to it? In that case, Walmart’s best-selling Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) could be what you’re looking for. The 64GB model is currently available at 43% off its price tag, meaning you can score $150 in savings on one. How about that?First things first: is this deal good? Absolutely? Is it just now going live? Unfortunately, not. We’ve seen it across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart many times before. Even today, the generous $150 price cut on the 64GB version is also live at Best Buy besides Walmart. As for Amazon, this one sells the 128GB Samsung tablet at discounted prices, so you might want to check it out if you need more built-in storage on your new slate.Even though the Samsung slate was released in 2022, it still rivals many of the best budget tablets . The device has a 10.4-inch screen with 2000x1200 resolution, providing crisp and smooth visuals.