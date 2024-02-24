It's not too late to scoop up the Galaxy Tab S9 FE at lower prices on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you miss the chance to snag Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at its best price? Not to worry, Amazon’s tempting deal is still live, although it no longer lets you get this puppy at $80 off. Now, you can save $70 (which is still awesome) on this puppy with 128GB of built-in storage, so long as you’re OK with getting it in Silver.
The slate features a 10.9-inch 90Hz screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, which is very similar to what the Google Pixel Tablet offers on the display front. Unlike the Google slate, the Galaxy tablet is slimmer, supports faster charging, and even has an external memory card slot, not to mention a better front camera (12MP compared to 8MP on the Pixel slate.) Under the hood, you get an octa-core Exynos chipset, which should perform decently for the slate’s price range.
As mentioned, we saw this slate at a lower price a few weeks ago, and the current $70 price cut has also gone live on several occasions at the merchant. However, Amazon’s current offer is nowhere to be found at online retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. That’s why, if you’d like to get a reasonably priced tablet with Android 13 out of the box, you should absolutely consider buying the Samsung tablet at Amazon while the deal is still live.
Positioned in the mid-range segment, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE gives some of the best budget tablets a run for their money. With a premium design featuring IP68 protection against dust and water, an S Pen in the box, and a great front camera for video chats, it’s perfect for all sorts of everyday activities.
The slate features a 10.9-inch 90Hz screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, which is very similar to what the Google Pixel Tablet offers on the display front. Unlike the Google slate, the Galaxy tablet is slimmer, supports faster charging, and even has an external memory card slot, not to mention a better front camera (12MP compared to 8MP on the Pixel slate.) Under the hood, you get an octa-core Exynos chipset, which should perform decently for the slate’s price range.
Additionally, in Samsung’s own words, the Tab S9 FE lasts as much as 18 hours on a single charge, and the Super Fast Charging feature juices it up to 100% in less than 90 minutes. Even if that’s stretching the truth a bit, this bad boy is still worth the investment, especially now that it’s selling at lower prices on Amazon.
Things that are NOT allowed: