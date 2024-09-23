Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Released just a few months ago in two radically distinct main variants, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) is nicely discounted for the very first time without the need to get an optional keyboard or be a member of any special subscription service. That's right, all Best Buy shoppers can slash a cool 200 bucks off the $1,499.99 list price of this Snapdragon X Elite-powered bad boy with 16GB RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD for 24 hours only.
This is the higher-end of those two aforementioned versions, mind you, packing a significantly faster processor than the Snapdragon X Plus inside units typically available for as little as $999.99. The cheaper models are not sold at reduced prices by Best Buy or any other major US retailer right now, making this $1,299.99 configuration feel like an amazing bargain... considering what it brings to the table.
Microsoft's Cortana-replacing Copilot software is of course one of the new Surface Pro family's key selling points, and as rough around the edges as many AI features might still feel in 2024, it's hard to argue with the value of a premium Windows tablet as a mobile productivity tool.
The Surface Pro 11 just so happens to be unquestionably the best Windows tablet money can buy at the time of this writing, and if you hurry, you can also make the deal of a lifetime... if you don't mind picking up the device in a "Sapphire" color with the aforementioned 16 gigs of memory and 512 gigs of internal storage space.
We could definitely argue that you're looking at overall the greatest tablet out there today as well, with a new 512GB iPad Pro 13 normally costing a great deal more than $1,300 and occasionally going down to $1,400... with way less than 16GB RAM on deck. Like its arch-rival, the Surface Pro (11th Gen) sports a large and super-high-quality 13-inch OLED touchscreen with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, and the rest of the key specs here are nothing short of remarkable either, including stuff like two USB-C ports for maximum versatility, Wi-Fi 7 support, powerful 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhancements, and "all-day" battery life.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
23 Sep, 2024Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
08 Aug, 2024Best Buy's generous Surface Pro 9 deal is back in the game, possibly for a super-limited time
19 Jul, 2024Save $402 on the Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard and a pen through this clearance deal
10 Jul, 2024The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
23 Jun, 2024This hugely discounted Surface Go 3 is compact, versatile, speedy, and covered by a 3-year warranty
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: