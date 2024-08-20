Best Buy is now selling Microsoft's state-of-the-art new Surface Pro with a gratis keyboard

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
By
Released around two months ago and bombastically marketed as a "reimagined laptop" and "the most flexible, most powerful 2-in-1 out there", Microsoft's extravagant new Surface Pro tablet is finally on sale at a decent discount from a major US retailer.

Granted, Best Buy did offer a super-valuable freebie together with the Surface Pro (11th Edition) before, but unlike when the Copilot+ computer was still on pre-order back in May, you can get the retailer's latest gift right now sans meeting any special requirements whatsoever.

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included
$180 off (11%)
$1499 99
$1679 98
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included
$180 off (10%)
$1699 99
$1879 98
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included
$180 off (8%)
$2099 99
$2279 98
Buy at BestBuy

We're talking no obligatory memberships or any other hoops to jump through, and although it may not sound as sweet as a free 50-inch TV, Best Buy's complimentary new Surface Pro keyboard is all but guaranteed to come in handy for each and every one of you looking to purchase this Windows 11-powered device today.

Said keyboard is separately available for $179.99, promising to squeeze every last bit of productivity out of Microsoft's state-of-the-art new Surface Pro tablet and help it achieve its full potential as a top-of-the-line laptop replacement. Unfortunately, this deal is not good for the most affordable 2024 Surface Pro variants out there, which means that you'll need to pay at least $1,499.99 to secure your $179.99-worth gift.

Of course, your fifteen hundred bucks will buy you some absolutely mind-blowing hardware, including a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB solid-state drive. Alternatively, you can cough up $200 more and bump that SSD up to 1TB capacity or spend a whopping $2,099.99 on a 32GB memory-packing configuration with one terabyte of internal storage space of its own.

All three of these ultra-high-end models currently sold alongside gratis keyboards also come with top-shelf OLED display technology, up to 14 hours of battery life, extraordinary cameras, super-powerful speakers, and perhaps most importantly, "industry-leading" AI capabilities... at least from Microsoft's standpoint.

If you're addicted to your Windows productivity tools, this is without a doubt the best tablet available today, and together with a Surface Pro keyboard, it can easily be considered one of the greatest laptops out there as well. That's something Apple and Samsung can't really compete with, but if you know when and where to look, you can find significantly cheaper iPad Pro (2024) and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra models.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

