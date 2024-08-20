Best Buy is now selling Microsoft's state-of-the-art new Surface Pro with a gratis keyboard





Granted, Best Buy did offer a super-valuable freebie together with the Surface Pro (11th Edition) before, but unlike when the Copilot+ computer was still on pre-order back in May, you can get the retailer's latest gift right now sans meeting any special requirements whatsoever.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included $180 off (11%) $1499 99 $1679 98 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included $180 off (10%) $1699 99 $1879 98 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 32GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Surface Pro Keyboard Included $180 off (8%) $2099 99 $2279 98 Buy at BestBuy





We're talking no obligatory memberships or any other hoops to jump through, and although it may not sound as sweet as a free 50-inch TV, Best Buy's complimentary new Surface Pro keyboard is all but guaranteed to come in handy for each and every one of you looking to purchase this Windows 11-powered device today.





Said keyboard is separately available for $179.99, promising to squeeze every last bit of productivity out of Microsoft's state-of-the-art new Surface Pro tablet and help it achieve its full potential as a top-of-the-line laptop replacement. Unfortunately, this deal is not good for the most affordable 2024 Surface Pro variants out there, which means that you'll need to pay at least $1,499.99 to secure your $179.99-worth gift.





Of course, your fifteen hundred bucks will buy you some absolutely mind-blowing hardware, including a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB solid-state drive. Alternatively, you can cough up $200 more and bump that SSD up to 1TB capacity or spend a whopping $2,099.99 on a 32GB memory-packing configuration with one terabyte of internal storage space of its own.





All three of these ultra-high-end models currently sold alongside gratis keyboards also come with top-shelf OLED display technology, up to 14 hours of battery life, extraordinary cameras, super-powerful speakers, and perhaps most importantly, "industry-leading" AI capabilities... at least from Microsoft's standpoint.



Released around two months ago and bombastically marketed as a "reimagined laptop" and "the most flexible, most powerful 2-in-1 out there", Microsoft's extravagant new Surface Pro tablet is finally on sale at a decent discount from a major US retailer.