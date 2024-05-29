Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Best Buy is incredibly bundling a free 50-inch TV with new Surface Pro pre-orders (on one condition)

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is incredibly bundling a free 50-inch TV with new Surface Pro pre-orders (on one condition)
Have you been thinking of pre-ordering Microsoft's "all-new Surface Pro" (which is confusingly not named Surface Pro 10) since the massively upgraded Windows tablet was unveiled more than a week ago but couldn't quite stomach its $999 starting price?

While there don't seem to be any outright discounts to be had on the Snapdragon X-powered device anywhere in the US just yet, Best Buy is running a launch deal that somehow escaped our radar until today and that could definitely get some bargain hunters off that fence they climbed last week.

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership
Gift
$999 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Plus, 13-Inch LCD Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership
Gift
$1199 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership
Gift
$1499 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro

11th Edition, Device Only, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon X Elite, 13-Inch OLED Screen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 with Copilot Support, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Multiple Color Options, Free Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series 4K UHD TV with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total Membership
Gift
$1699 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

If you hurry and if you can meet one key condition, the Surface Pro (2024) variant of your choice can be yours alongside a very nice gift worth a whopping $300 or so. We're talking about a 50-inch Class Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD TV, which will be added automatically to your order at checkout if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.

That's obviously a pretty big "if", but if you don't subscribe to Best Buy's Amazon Prime-rivaling service at the moment, you can pay as little as $49.99 right now and become a "Plus" member for an entire year while qualifying for that aforementioned Surface Pro deal sweetener without jumping through any other hoops.

That sounds like a win-win scenario to us, especially given how many other My Best Buy-exclusive promotions you're bound to be eligible for in the next 12 months. And yes, the new Surface Pro with built-in Copilot support and a huge raw speed improvement over the 2022-released Surface Pro 9 remains rather steeply priced, at $999.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and $1,199.99 with a 512 gig SSD on deck.

But those prices are definitely justified when you consider everything this bad boy has going for it in the power, productivity, versatility, and AI departments, and yes, that's probably true for the extravagant $1,499.99 and $1,699.99 models with Snapdragon X Elite instead of Snapdragon X Plus processor inside and 512GB and 1TB storage respectively.

Recommended Stories
All variants come with the exact same gift bundled in at the time of this writing, mind you, and although Best Buy doesn't seem to mention an expiration date anywhere on its website, we presume the special offer will go away when the "all-new" Microsoft Surface Pro starts shipping on June 18.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Microsoft Surface - Deals History
17 stories
29 May, 2024
Best Buy is incredibly bundling a free 50-inch TV with new Surface Pro pre-orders (on one condition)
27 May, 2024
Get the Surface Pro 9 with monstrous 16GB RAM and a keyboard at $440 off on Best Buy
26 May, 2024
This massively discounted Surface Pro 8 with Intel Core i5 inside is a power user's low-cost dream
15 May, 2024
Windows fans can still get the Surface Pro 9 at deeply discounted prices on Amazon
02 May, 2024
Super tablet Surface Pro 9 is drastically discounted on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless