Best Buy is incredibly bundling a free 50-inch TV with new Surface Pro pre-orders (on one condition)
Have you been thinking of pre-ordering Microsoft's "all-new Surface Pro" (which is confusingly not named Surface Pro 10) since the massively upgraded Windows tablet was unveiled more than a week ago but couldn't quite stomach its $999 starting price?
While there don't seem to be any outright discounts to be had on the Snapdragon X-powered device anywhere in the US just yet, Best Buy is running a launch deal that somehow escaped our radar until today and that could definitely get some bargain hunters off that fence they climbed last week.
If you hurry and if you can meet one key condition, the Surface Pro (2024) variant of your choice can be yours alongside a very nice gift worth a whopping $300 or so. We're talking about a 50-inch Class Insignia F30 Series 4K UHD TV, which will be added automatically to your order at checkout if you happen to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.
That's obviously a pretty big "if", but if you don't subscribe to Best Buy's Amazon Prime-rivaling service at the moment, you can pay as little as $49.99 right now and become a "Plus" member for an entire year while qualifying for that aforementioned Surface Pro deal sweetener without jumping through any other hoops.
That sounds like a win-win scenario to us, especially given how many other My Best Buy-exclusive promotions you're bound to be eligible for in the next 12 months. And yes, the new Surface Pro with built-in Copilot support and a huge raw speed improvement over the 2022-released Surface Pro 9 remains rather steeply priced, at $999.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage configuration and $1,199.99 with a 512 gig SSD on deck.
But those prices are definitely justified when you consider everything this bad boy has going for it in the power, productivity, versatility, and AI departments, and yes, that's probably true for the extravagant $1,499.99 and $1,699.99 models with Snapdragon X Elite instead of Snapdragon X Plus processor inside and 512GB and 1TB storage respectively.
All variants come with the exact same gift bundled in at the time of this writing, mind you, and although Best Buy doesn't seem to mention an expiration date anywhere on its website, we presume the special offer will go away when the "all-new" Microsoft Surface Pro starts shipping on June 18.
