Meta poaches even more Apple AI talent ahead of smart glasses clash

Meta hires two more Apple engineers as the two companies prepare for competing smart glasses launches

Mark Zuckerberg unveiling Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses
The competition between Apple and Meta in the smart glasses space is heating up — and now it’s expanding behind the scenes. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Meta has hired two more AI researchers from Apple, adding to a growing list of key defections.

Tom Gunter and Mark Lee are the latest names to leave Apple’s AI division. Gunter, a seasoned engineer, had already stepped away from Apple for another AI company before joining Meta. Lee was a more junior team member, but still respected within Apple’s machine learning efforts. Both will be working on Meta’s hardware-related AI initiatives, including smart glasses.

Their hiring comes shortly after Meta brought in Ruoming Pang, a prominent figure in Apple’s AI strategy. Gurman originally reported Pang’s departure as part of a possible trend — and it appears that prediction is now being confirmed.

These moves are significant because both Apple and Meta are investing heavily in smart glasses, but taking different approaches. Meta already has a product on the market through its Ray-Ban partnership, offering a screen, voice assistant support, and some basic AI features. Apple, on the other hand, is rumored to be developing a more minimal first-generation device without a screen.



Meta’s current smart glasses offer display elements and built-in AI tools, but they’ve yet to become widely adopted. Apple’s upcoming product will likely focus on cameras, audio quality, and tight iPhone integration. If it launches as expected, the company’s first smart glasses may look and function more like an evolution of AirPods with vision features — rather than a full augmented reality device.

In this context, the engineering teams matter. Both companies will rely on advanced AI to enable context-aware voice interactions, camera enhancements, and real-time processing. Meta’s strategy seems to include building up its AI bench by hiring people who already have experience with Apple’s approach.

It’s still unclear when Apple’s glasses will launch. Analysts expect the first version to arrive sometime in the next couple of years, possibly ahead of a more advanced Vision Pro successor. Meanwhile, Meta continues to iterate with new hardware that integrates AI features more deeply into everyday use.

What’s clear is that AI talent is becoming a key resource in the wearable race. As both companies work toward making smart glasses useful, comfortable, and intelligent, the engineers behind the scenes may end up playing just as important a role as the hardware designers.

Johanna Romero
