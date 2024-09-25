Subscribe to access exclusive content
The ultra-compact Marshall Willen speaker is an even bigger bargain at its current price on Amazon

Deals Audio
The Marshall Willen hanging from its strap, leaning against a stone wall in an outdoor setting.
If you are in the market for a compact Bluetooth speaker that you can carry around anywhere you go, the impressive Marshall Willen is a top choice right now. Not only does this bad boy fit the bill perfectly, but it's also currently on sale at a sweet 28% discount on Amazon, making it even more affordable than usual.

A 28% price cut on this budget fella means you can snatch one for just under $87 and save $33. However, the discount is only available for the model in Cream color. It's worth noting that the current markdown is slightly better than the $30 (25%) discount the speaker enjoyed a couple of weeks ago. Nevertheless, it's still a bit shy of the $40 (33%) markdown it received on Amazon at the end of August. But even at the current $33 discount, this deal is definitely one to consider, as Marshall's budget speaker offers great value for your money.

Marshall Willen in Cream: Save 28% on Amazon!

The capable Marshall Willen in Cream color is on sale for 25% off on Amazon and can be yours for under $87. The device offers good sound and is easy to carry. Act fast and save now!
$33 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


Don't let its small size fool you — this small guy pumps out some seriously loud sound, making it ideal for on-the-go listening! Furthermore, it easily fits in your hand or pocket, so you can take it anywhere. Plus, its companion Marshall Bluetooth app packs three EQ presets, through which you can tailor the audio to your taste. The speaker also has a built-in microphone, which is a feature that not a lot of Bluetooth speakers have.

Another key selling point is that this puppy is built to last. It boasts an impressive IP67 dust and water resistance rating, meaning it's completely dust-tight and can handle being submerged in water up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. Additionally, you can enjoy up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is remarkable given the device's compact dimensions.

In conclusion, the Marshall Willen is an absolute bargain. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also offers a lot for its price and comes with a built-in strap for even easier carrying. So, why wait? Tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to this speaker while it's even more affordable!
Loading Comments...

