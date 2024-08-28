Save $485 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!

Get the tiny but powerful Marshall Willen at its lowest price on Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get the tiny but powerful Marshall Willen at its lowest price on Amazon
Do you need a compact speaker that fits inside your hand (or pocket)? You can now get one from Marshall for just under $80. We're talking, of course, about the Willen. This fella can usually set you back almost $120, but Amazon's gorgeous discount saves you 33% (or $40).

Get the Marshall Willen on Amazon and save 33%

The fantastic Marshall Willen is currently available at its best price on Amazon. You can now save 33% on it, which lands it under the $80 mark. The speaker is at the same price on Best Buy. This is an attractive offer Bluetooth speaker fans should definitely consider, particularly those searching for something small but mighty.
$40 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, the easy-to-carry speaker has never been cheaper, making the current promo quite exciting. However, Amazon has sold it at the same price before, and we found a matching promo at Best Buy. Even so, the device seems undeniably attractive at bargain prices.

What makes the Willen so remarkable, you may ask. Well, it delivers surprisingly rich audio, given its size. It also gets quite loud. OK, it's not as loud as a JBL Flip 6, let alone an Xtreme speaker, but considering its compactness, this bad boy handles the audio front flawlessly. Then again, you certainly can't get the needed heat for large gatherings. If you need something more powerful, consider getting one of the best Bluetooth speakers instead.

If you download the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can also access the three EQ presets that can optimize the sound for music or podcasts. The last preset lets you boost bass and treble for some added depth to your tunes. Speaking of which, you can enjoy your favorite music for over 15 hours with this bad boy!

You won't be disappointed with its design, either. Compact and lightweight, the Willen boasts a sturdy build with an integrated rubber strap on the back and an IP67 rating. That means you can easily attach it to your backpack or belt and head out to adventures without worrying that rain or dust will damage the precious electronics.

But that's not all. The Willen has a built-in mic, allowing you to take phone calls. Since many of the best waterproof speakers for summer lack one, that's one nice addition users will probably appreciate.

Is the Willen right for you? That's something you'd have to decide. What we know for sure is that it checks all the boxes, and it's now available at an irresistible price. Get yours and save 33% while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
72 stories
28 Aug, 2024
Get the tiny but powerful Marshall Willen at its lowest price on Amazon The JBL Pulse 5 is loud, offers a mesmerizing light show, and now sells at a lovely discount at Walmart
22 Aug, 2024
Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart
19 Aug, 2024
The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily

Latest News

Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Save big on a new Galaxy Tab with these top Back-To-School Samsung deals
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Apple iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro processor differences revealed
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
Zuckerberg admits that Meta shouldn't have censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, but gave in
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
The Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E are officially here to blow the Apple Watch Ultra 3 out of the water
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless