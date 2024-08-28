Get the tiny but powerful Marshall Willen at its lowest price on Amazon
Do you need a compact speaker that fits inside your hand (or pocket)? You can now get one from Marshall for just under $80. We're talking, of course, about the Willen. This fella can usually set you back almost $120, but Amazon's gorgeous discount saves you 33% (or $40).
As far as we know, the easy-to-carry speaker has never been cheaper, making the current promo quite exciting. However, Amazon has sold it at the same price before, and we found a matching promo at Best Buy. Even so, the device seems undeniably attractive at bargain prices.
You won't be disappointed with its design, either. Compact and lightweight, the Willen boasts a sturdy build with an integrated rubber strap on the back and an IP67 rating. That means you can easily attach it to your backpack or belt and head out to adventures without worrying that rain or dust will damage the precious electronics.
But that's not all. The Willen has a built-in mic, allowing you to take phone calls. Since many of the best waterproof speakers for summer lack one, that's one nice addition users will probably appreciate.
Is the Willen right for you? That's something you'd have to decide. What we know for sure is that it checks all the boxes, and it's now available at an irresistible price. Get yours and save 33% while you can.
What makes the Willen so remarkable, you may ask. Well, it delivers surprisingly rich audio, given its size. It also gets quite loud. OK, it's not as loud as a JBL Flip 6, let alone an Xtreme speaker, but considering its compactness, this bad boy handles the audio front flawlessly. Then again, you certainly can't get the needed heat for large gatherings. If you need something more powerful, consider getting one of the best Bluetooth speakers instead.
If you download the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can also access the three EQ presets that can optimize the sound for music or podcasts. The last preset lets you boost bass and treble for some added depth to your tunes. Speaking of which, you can enjoy your favorite music for over 15 hours with this bad boy!
