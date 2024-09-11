Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The compact Marshall Willen sounds great and is selling for peanuts on Amazon right now

Looking for an affordable and compact Bluetooth speaker that sounds amazing? Well, look no further and grab the impressive Marshall Willen with this deal.

Amazon is currently selling this tiny fella in Cream color for 25% off its price, resulting in a sweet $30 discount. And while the current markdown is a bit shy of the $40 (33%) price cut the speaker enjoyed a few weeks ago, it still lets you snatch a unit for under $90. So, this deal is worth taking advantage of, as the Marshall's pocket-friendly speaker is a real bang for your buck.

Marshall Willen in Cream: Save 25% on Amazon!

The capable Marshall Willen is on sale for 25% off on Amazon and can be yours for under $90. The speaker delivers good sound and is easy to carry. It’s a real bargain right now, so act fast and save!
$30 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


Though tiny, this bad boy packs a surprisingly loud sound for such a compact audio device that easily fits in your palm and pocket. In addition, you can use the three EQ presets in its companion Marshall Bluetooth app to tailor its audio to your preferences. Oh, and it boasts a built-in microphone, which is a rare sight on Bluetooth speakers, especially budget ones.

It's also quite durable. With a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it's fully dust-tight and can withstand water submersion up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, it delivers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is pretty impressive for such a small speaker.

All in all, the Marshall Willen is a speaker you can easily take with you wherever you go. It even has a built-in strap for easier carrying, all while offering great sound. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on this capable audio device now!

