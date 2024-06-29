Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The compact Marshall Emberton II has dropped to its lowest price on Amazon yet again

Do you find speakers like the JBL Flip 6 a bit...unattractive? If style and good sound quality are what you're looking for, the Marshall Emberton II might just meet your needs. This bad boy offers superior 360-degree sound and looks awesome, and guess what else? That's right! It's available at its best price on Amazon for yet another time. You can now get yours for just under $120 instead of $170, saving you $50!

Save $50 on the Marshall Emberton II

The Marshall Emberton II is once again available at its lowest price on Amazon. This incredible speaker is now $50 cheaper than usual, saving you 29%. If you want a solid stereo speaker with 360-degree stereophonic audio without breaking the bank, this is the one to get!
$50 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Amazon's deal isn't going live for the first time. But that doesn't mean it's a bad investment. On the contrary, the Marshall speaker packs a punch with its superb rating at the largest online merchant, compact form factor, and solid IP67 water and dust-resistant rating. It's simply a dream come true for just about anyone!

Granted, one of the best budget speakers, the JBL Flip 6, is more affordable than this bad boy. But the Marshall option stands out with 360-degree stereo sound. As you might know, the JBL option only achieves stereo when paired with other options from the same brand.

But the Emberton II also has Stack Mode! For a louder and more immersive soundstage, you can only use other Emberton II speakers, though. Also, like most portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, this puppy offers EQ customizations and updates via the Marshall Bluetooth app.

We already mentioned that this puppy looks super stylish. But it's also quite sturdy yet lightweight. And with the IP67 rating, it's a fantastic option for hiking, camping, and more.

So far, so good, right? But how long can it keep the party going? This compact speaker gives you a massive playtime of 30+ hours on a single charge. That should be more than enough for any hiking trip!

There's no denying it: the Marshall Emberton II is an incredibly compact and stylish option that doesn't disappoint in terms of sound quality. If you're willing to try it for yourself, go ahead and buy one at its best price on Amazon!
