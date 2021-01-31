Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

LG Android Software updates 5G

LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 31, 2021, 7:39 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As lousy a year as LG had, failing to resuscitate its long-ailing mobile business with highly experimental devices like the Wing and an instantly forgettable conventional flagship, there's no denying the company got at least one thing right in 2020.

The 5G-enabled Velvet undeniably was and still is to a certain degree one of the best and especially prettiest upper mid-range handsets available in the US. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the Snapdragon 765-powered 6.8-incher is the brand's first smartphone to be officially updated to the newest Android version... in South Korea.

Obviously released running Android 10 out the box both domestically and internationally, the LG Velvet has started receiving a massive collection of over-the-air Android 11 goodies tipping the scales at more than 2 gigs at some point earlier this week.

While we don't have a changelog to share with you just yet, that download size seems to suggest this particular update goes pretty heavy on the proprietary UI optimizations and tweaks, unlike, say, the recently delivered OTA promotions to several Sony high-enders and a mid-ranger, each of which weighed less than 1GB.

That might explain why LG needed so much time to bring arguably its most interesting phone of 2020 up to date, although it's also definitely worth highlighting that all those Samsung One UI 3.0 and 3.1 deliveries of the last few weeks far exceeded 2GB of their own.

Unfortunately, there's also no reason to expect LG to spread the Android 11 love for the beautiful and reasonably powerful Velvet 5G to the US and other Western markets anytime soon, and the same goes for the company's updates for devices like the V60 ThinQ 5G, Wing 5G, K92 5G, or Stylo 6. Of course, all of these phones will eventually be promoted to the latest OS version around the world, but it's essentially impossible to know when that might happen.

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 eBay
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

