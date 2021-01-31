LG's best 5G phone of 2020 is also the first to score an Android 11 update
The 5G-enabled Velvet undeniably was and still is to a certain degree one of the best and especially prettiest upper mid-range handsets available in the US. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the Snapdragon 765-powered 6.8-incher is the brand's first smartphone to be officially updated to the newest Android version... in South Korea.
While we don't have a changelog to share with you just yet, that download size seems to suggest this particular update goes pretty heavy on the proprietary UI optimizations and tweaks, unlike, say, the recently delivered OTA promotions to several Sony high-enders and a mid-ranger, each of which weighed less than 1GB.
Unfortunately, there's also no reason to expect LG to spread the Android 11 love for the beautiful and reasonably powerful Velvet 5G to the US and other Western markets anytime soon, and the same goes for the company's updates for devices like the V60 ThinQ 5G, Wing 5G, K92 5G, or Stylo 6. Of course, all of these phones will eventually be promoted to the latest OS version around the world, but it's essentially impossible to know when that might happen.