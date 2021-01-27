Sony's latest Android 11 update might make a few Samsung fans jealous
That makes Sony's latest OS promotion pretty special, heading out to the mid-end Xperia 10 II as we speak in select Southeast Asian countries. While we obviously can't compare the sizes of these two companies' mobile product portfolios, it's certainly impressive to see this 2020-released 6-inch device with Snapdragon 665 processing power follow in the footsteps of the high-end Xperia 1, 5, 1 II, and 5 II so quickly.
Similar to the four other Android 11 updates rolled out to Xperia phones so far, the newest collection of UI tweaks, performance improvements, and security enhancements tips the scales at less than 1GB. That means Sony is keeping its proprietary optimizations to a minimum, pleasing those so-called purists who for some reason are not satisfied with any of the Pixel-branded hardware manufactured and sold directly by Google.
In the meantime, the Xperia 10 III could well see daylight at some point by the end of next month with Android 11 presumably running the software show out the box, as well as the same old extra-tall 6-inch screen in tow and three undoubtedly improved cameras slapped on its back.