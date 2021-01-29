Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
LG Android

The future is gloomy for LG's smartphone business after another bad quarter and year

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 29, 2021, 9:22 AM
The future is gloomy for LG's smartphone business after another bad quarter and year
According to a fairly bleak official response to rumors about LG's imminent high-end smartphone market exit, the company is keeping all options on the table, considering everything from a mobile business sale to a significant downsizing of said department and a complete withdrawal from the increasingly competitive industry dominated by Apple and Samsung.

As you're probably well aware, LG Mobile has reached this dramatic point after registering more consecutive quarterly losses than you can count on the fingers and toes of one person, with 2020 naturally proving an even more challenging year than the ones that came before it.

Overall, LG Electronics navigated the global coronavirus situation almost surprisingly well, ending the year with a record-breaking operating profit score of KRW 3.2 trillion (USD 2.85 billion) and strong total revenues of KRW 63.26 trillion (USD 56.45 billion). Of course, the tech giant's gains were primarily derived from sales of "premium home appliances" and OLED TVs, as well as vehicle component solutions.

Meanwhile, the long-struggling and perennially loss-generating LG Mobile Communications Company is reporting 2020 revenues of 5.22 trillion Korean won, down from KRW 5.97 trillion in 2019. Although Q4 sales grew slightly, from KRW 1.32 to 1.39 trillion, the division's full-year financial deficit still exceeded 750 million US dollars (KRW 841.2 billion).

Granted, that's down from over a trillion won lost by LG's smartphones during 2019, but after doing some simple math, we have the mobile business at a KRW 248.5 billion deficit in the final three months of last year alone, which is pretty bad. That's a worse score than the already poor results registered in Q1, Q2, and Q3 2020, which says a lot about the direction the company is heading in.

What's perhaps most worrying for hardcore fans of LG-made Android handsets is that the company doesn't appear to have a clear plan or any sort of expectations for the future. 

This time last year, for instance, the hope was that "new mid to premium 5G smartphones and continued cost-efficiency efforts" would be able to right the slowly sinking ship eventually. That obviously hasn't happened yet, and it's starting to look like LG is done trying to compete against Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless