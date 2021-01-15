Android 11 is now rolling out to the OG Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Commercially released in the spring and fall of 2019 respectively, the two Snapdragon 855 powerhouses are definitely still attractive enough to draw quite a bit of attention from Android enthusiasts who like fresh software, extra-tall screens, and versatile camera systems.





As you can imagine, both the OG Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are frequently on sale at decent discounts nowadays, so even if you might need to wait a few more weeks (or at least days) for the official Android 11 rollout to reach certain markets (US included), it's probably not a bad idea to start hunting for the best deals out there.



Unfortunately, Unfortunately, that killer recent Woot promotion bundling an unlocked Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of the company's incredibly well-reviewed WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones at a massive combined discount, has already expired. On the bright side, Amazon is currently charging around 260 bucks less than usual for a solo 6.5-inch Xperia 1, while the 6.1-inch Xperia 5 is for some reason no longer available anywhere in the US at the time of this writing, either at its regular or a reduced price of some sort.



In case you're wondering, yes, both fresh Android 11 updates come with December 2020 security patches baked in, and they will likely both require quite a bit of free storage space and patience on your part. Have at them, boys and girls!



