Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
Android Sony Software updates

Android 11 is now rolling out to the OG Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 15, 2021, 8:42 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Android 11 is now rolling out to the OG Sony Xperia 1 and Xperia 5
It sure looks like no company can even hope to come close to Samsung's towering Android 11 updating pace for both new and old smartphones, but with former software support champion HMD Global seemingly and inexplicably dropping the ball as far as its Nokia-branded handsets are concerned, Sony is decisively moving in on the industry's coveted silver medal.

After predictably kicking things off with an over-the-air OS promotion for 2020's state-of-the-art Xperia 1 II around a month ago, the Japan-based tech giant is surprisingly bringing the older first-gen Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 up to date as we speak rather than treating the Xperia 5 II to the same major UI makeover.

Commercially released in the spring and fall of 2019 respectively, the two Snapdragon 855 powerhouses are definitely still attractive enough to draw quite a bit of attention from Android enthusiasts who like fresh software, extra-tall screens, and versatile camera systems.

As you can imagine, both the OG Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 are frequently on sale at decent discounts nowadays, so even if you might need to wait a few more weeks (or at least days) for the official Android 11 rollout to reach certain markets (US included), it's probably not a bad idea to start hunting for the best deals out there.

Unfortunately, that killer recent Woot promotion bundling an unlocked Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of the company's incredibly well-reviewed WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling headphones at a massive combined discount, has already expired. On the bright side, Amazon is currently charging around 260 bucks less than usual for a solo 6.5-inch Xperia 1, while the 6.1-inch Xperia 5 is for some reason no longer available anywhere in the US at the time of this writing, either at its regular or a reduced price of some sort.

 In case you're wondering, yes, both fresh Android 11 updates come with December 2020 security patches baked in, and they will likely both require quite a bit of free storage space and patience on your part. Have at them, boys and girls!

Related phones

Xperia 1
Sony Xperia 1 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
58%off $550 Special Woot $612 Amazon $550 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3330 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$948 Amazon $900 BestBuy
  • Display 6.1 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals at Samsung, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21/S21+ land with Contour Cut camera, 5G integration, and huge finger scanner!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are now official
Popular stories
Samsung announces Galaxy SmartTag, the tracker for all your valuable items

Popular stories

Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
All Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra specs revealed in a last-minute leak
Popular stories
Update to Verizon's Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra kills bugs dead

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless