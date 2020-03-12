T-Mobile AT&T Verizon LG Android 5G

AT&T shows off its LG V60 ThinQ 5G before launch

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Mar 12, 2020, 9:39 PM
AT&amp;T shows off its LG V60 ThinQ 5G before launch
Last month, when LG announced the V60 ThinQ 5G, it said that the new smartphone would be available in the US starting March. While we still don't have an exact release date for it, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is now being presented by AT&T in a promo video.

AT&T's LG V60 ThinQ video - embedded below - showcases some of the phone's features, as well as the fact that the device comes with free second-year warranty coverage. We're not surprised by this last part, as all high-end LG phones recently launched stateside came with 2-year warranties (this is the norm in Europe for all handsets, regardless of manufacturer, but not in the US, where most phones have 1-year warranties).

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G builds on the heritage of last year's V50 ThinQ (LG's first 5G handset) and earlier V-series models. The new phone is larger and more powerful than its predecessor, thanks to a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 8 GB of RAM.

The V60 ThinQ 5G has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and upgraded cameras - the rear triple camera, for example, features a Night View mode and can shoot 8K video. Furthermore, the V60 features a classic 3.5mm audio jack, 4 microphones for highly detailed sound recording, and 128 GB of expandable storage space.


Just like the V50, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will come with a Dual Screen (sold separately). Some of the use scenarios of the Dual Screen are shown in AT&T's video.

It looks like the V60 ThinQ will be available at AT&T in only one color: Classy Blue. The phone's price is currently unknown, but we expect it to be around $900.

Besides being sold by AT&T, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be released by Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. For now, it's unclear if all carriers will launch the handset at the same time.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
California brings the T-Mobile merger date with Sprint much closer
California brings the T-Mobile merger date with Sprint much closer
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless