AT&T shows off its LG V60 ThinQ 5G before launch
Last month, when LG announced the V60 ThinQ 5G, it said that the new smartphone would be available in the US starting March. While we still don't have an exact release date for it, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is now being presented by AT&T in a promo video.
The V60 ThinQ 5G has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and upgraded cameras - the rear triple camera, for example, features a Night View mode and can shoot 8K video. Furthermore, the V60 features a classic 3.5mm audio jack, 4 microphones for highly detailed sound recording, and 128 GB of expandable storage space.
Just like the V50, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will come with a Dual Screen (sold separately). Some of the use scenarios of the Dual Screen are shown in AT&T's video.
It looks like the V60 ThinQ will be available at AT&T in only one color: Classy Blue. The phone's price is currently unknown, but we expect it to be around $900.
Besides being sold by AT&T, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be released by Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. For now, it's unclear if all carriers will launch the handset at the same time.