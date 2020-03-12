AT&T shows off its LG V60 ThinQ 5G before launch

Last month, when LG announced the V60 ThinQ 5G , it said that the new smartphone would be available in the US starting March. While we still don't have an exact release date for it, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is now being presented by AT&T in a promo video.





AT&T's LG V60 ThinQ video - embedded below - showcases some of the phone's features, as well as the fact that the device comes with free second-year warranty coverage. We're not surprised by this last part, as all high-end LG phones recently launched stateside came with 2-year warranties (this is the norm in Europe for all handsets, regardless of manufacturer, but not in the US, where most phones have 1-year warranties).





The LG V60 ThinQ 5G builds on the heritage of last year's V50 ThinQ (LG's first 5G handset) and earlier V-series models. The new phone is larger and more powerful than its predecessor, thanks to a 6.8-inch OLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 8 GB of RAM.





The V60 ThinQ 5G has a beefy 5,000 mAh battery and upgraded cameras - the rear triple camera, for example, features a Night View mode and can shoot 8K video. Furthermore, the V60 features a classic 3.5mm audio jack, 4 microphones for highly detailed sound recording, and 128 GB of expandable storage space.









Just like the V50, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will come with a Dual Screen (sold separately). Some of the use scenarios of the Dual Screen are shown in AT&T's video.





It looks like the V60 ThinQ will be available at AT&T in only one color: Classy Blue. The phone's price is currently unknown, but we expect it to be around $900.





Besides being sold by AT&T, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be released by Verizon, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. For now, it's unclear if all carriers will launch the handset at the same time.