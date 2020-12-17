LG Rollable's premium specs and eye-watering price have leaked

Foldable smartphones seem to be finally taking off , and a report suggests that Google, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will join the party in the second half of 2021. LG, on the other hand, seems to be concentrating its efforts on the LG Rollable . Leaker Tron has now revealed the expected price and the key specs of the phone.



The tipster says that the LG Rollable will be equipped with a 7.4-inch screen. In its The tipster says that the LG Rollable will be equipped with a 7.4-inch screen. In its unrolled form , the screen is expected to measure 6.8-inches. It appears that LG has set some parameters for different screen modes.



It looks like the phone will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood, and it will be paired with 16GB of RAM. The device is tipped to have a 4,200mAh battery.





#LG#Rollable possible price:

2359 USD



Launch scheduled for March, may be delayed to Junehttps://t.co/WYhMRZAwCu — Tron (@cozyplanes) December 17, 2020





In short, the LG rollable seems like a flagship affair, though it may leave out a high refresh rate according to leaker @chunvn8888 because the tech is not suited to rollable screens.



We had previously heard that the LG Rollable would arrive in the first half of 2021, probably in March, and today's leak corroborates that but also cautions that the release date may get pushed to June.



Apparently, LG is eager to be Apparently, LG is eager to be the first to launch a rollable phone , probably in the hopes that it will help it churn out a profit.



Alleged LG Rollable price suggests most consumers will be priced out of access



To say LG's smartphone unit has been struggling would be an understatement. The company has reported an operating loss for 22 quarters straight. It recently To say LG's smartphone unit has been struggling would be an understatement. The company has reported an operating loss for 22 quarters straight. It recently announced its decision to outsource the production of its low to mid-end smartphones, presumably to cut costs and put up a fight against Chinese rivals.



The Korean titan is also pivoting towards more tongue-friendly names like LG Velvet, LG Rainbow, and LG Wing. The LG Wing, as you might recall, is a swivel-style phone with a primary 6.8-inch screen and a smaller 3.9-inch display.





The company is basically experimenting with different form factors to attract more users, and the Wing and the forthcoming Rollable are a part of its Explorer Project





Rollable phones could offer a few advantages over foldable phones. They will seemingly be thinner and lighter, and they won't be prone to creasing like bendable phones.



In theory, the LG Rollable sounds quite promising. Unfortunately, the phone will supposedly be out of the reach of most consumers as it will cost $2,359 per today's rumor.



So although the phone looks set to be the talk of the town upon its release, it's unlikely to turn LG's fortune around with this kind of price tag.